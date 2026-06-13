World Cup 2026: How Harry Kane can recreate Bayern Munich model to carry England over the line

By Saikat Mandal | 13 Jun 2026 10:39

After years of carrying England's hopes, Harry Kane arrives at the 2026 World Cup in a position he has rarely enjoyed before.

The England captain heads to North America fresh from back-to-back Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and a staggering campaign that yielded 66 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions.

At 32, there is a chance this will be Kane's final opportunity to lift football's most coveted prize, and there is a growing sense that the stars may finally be aligning for England's record goalscorer.

Kane already stands alone atop England's scoring charts with 79 goals in 113 appearances, but the defining chapter of his international career remains unwritten.

Defeats in the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals, the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the quarter-final against France in Qatar have left him painfully short of the one achievement that would place him among the country's greatest sporting icons.

Should England end their 60-year wait for a major men's trophy, few will doubt who led them there.

Harry Kane: Potential Ballon d'Or winner

© Iconsport / Mark Pain

Since announcing himself with 31 goals during his breakthrough 2014-15 campaign at Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has never once failed to score at least 24 goals in a season, a remarkable level of consistency that has carried him from promising prospect to England's greatest-ever goalscorer.

The Bayern Munich striker heads into this World Cup with another significant milestone within reach too, needing just three more goals to surpass Gary Lineker's England record of 10 goals at the tournament after scoring eight times in 11 appearances across the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Having already secured the European Golden Shoe after a breathtaking domestic campaign, Kane has little left to conquer at club level, but World Cup glory would elevate his legacy into entirely different territory and place him firmly among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or.

The evolution of Harry Kane

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of Kane's game is that he no longer operates solely as a penalty-box striker, with the England captain gradually evolving into a complete attacking hub capable of influencing matches from virtually every area of the pitch.

There has long been a debate about whether Kane should remain closer to goal, but Bayern's title-winning campaign offered a powerful counterargument, as Vincent Kompany increasingly encouraged him to drop into deeper positions where his passing range, vision and understanding of space became every bit as valuable as his finishing.

With Jamal Musiala sidelined for significant periods and Bayern often lacking a natural conduit between midfield and attack, Kane repeatedly stepped into that role himself, knitting moves together, releasing runners beyond him and guiding the German champions through congested central areas.

The striking part is that moving further away from goal has not reduced his scoring output because, by dragging defenders out of position and creating uncertainty in defensive lines, Kane frequently arrives later into attacking situations where he enjoys more time and space to get shots away.

Both Bayern and England seek to manipulate opponents through movement, drawing players towards one area of the pitch before exploiting the gaps that emerge elsewhere, and Kane's willingness to drop deep often acts as the trigger for those attacking patterns.

When defenders follow him into midfield, space opens behind for runners to exploit, while teams that choose to sit deeper often leave Kane free to dictate possession in front of them, making either decision a dangerous one.

Can England recreate Bayern's blueprint?

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Alamy

If Thomas Tuchel is to maximise England's chances of success, recreating the environment that allowed Kane to flourish at Bayern may prove just as important as Kane's own performances.

Much of Bayern's attacking threat stemmed from the movement around their striker, with Luis Diaz relentlessly attacking the spaces created by Kane's deeper positioning and Michael Olise marrying elite creativity with ruthless end product to produce 22 goals and 25 assists across all competitions.

England possess players capable of performing similar functions, with Bukayo Saka's intelligent movement and ability to attack inside channels making him a natural fit alongside Kane even if his profile differs from that of Olise.

The more intriguing decision concerns the left flank, where Marcus Rashford's experience and direct running are competing with Anthony Gordon's explosive pace and relentless willingness to attack the space behind opposition defences.

Gordon's performance against Costa Rica served as another reminder of those qualities, with the Barcelona-bound winger stretching the game repeatedly, creating Declan Rice's opener and later converting from the penalty spot himself.

Whether Tuchel chooses Rashford or Gordon, the principle remains the same. Kane's passing range allows him to find runners in advanced areas, while players such as Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers can exploit the gaps that emerge through their late surges from midfield.

Kane has evolved with age rather than diminished. The England skipper remains one of the game's deadliest finishers, but he now influences matches in far more ways than simply putting the ball in the net.

That evolution could be England's greatest weapon this summer.

Albert Camus wrote in The Myth of Sisyphus that in our unillustrious lives, "time carries us". Eventually, however, a moment arrives when we must carry time ourselves. For Harry Kane, after years of near misses and heartbreak, that moment may finally have arrived.