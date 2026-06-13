Leeds United transfer news: Whites make Douglas Luiz 'decision' ahead of summer window

By Carter White | 13 Jun 2026 09:47

Leeds United have reportedly decided against a move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer.

The 28-year-old spent the first half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, enduring a difficult time at the City Ground as the Tricky Trees blitzed through managers.

After making just 14 competitive appearances for Forest, Luiz was sent to former club Aston Villa for the remainder of the season over the winter, helping the Villans to lift the Europa League trophy.

However, the ex-Brazil international failed to make a significant impact during his second stint in the Second City, with Villa supposedly unwilling to make his switch from Juve permanent this summer.

Focusing on Elland Road matters for a moment, Leeds could be set to lose a key player from their shot-stopping department, with goalkeeper Karl Darlow said to be a transfer target for Manchester United.

© Imago / Sportimage

Leeds make Luiz decision ahead of summer window?

According to Football Insider, newly-promoted Leeds were keen on bringing Luiz to Elland Road at the beginning of last season, when they were targeting the avoidance of a relegation battle in the Premier League.

However, the report claims that Daniel Farke's side have decided against pursuing a move for the Brazilian ahead of the 2026-27 season, in which they will hope to compete for a top-half finish in the Premier League.

It is understood that Leeds possess serious concerns regarding Luiz's application and work ethic following a difficult season across temporary spells in the Midlands at Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

It is believed that the Elland Road club are going to move onto other transfer targets for their midfield during the summer transfer window, with a certain Ligue 1 player catching the eye in recent times.

Leeds are supposedly interested in bringing Lyon star Tanner Tessmann to the Premier League, with the 24-year-old extremely unlucky to miss out on the United States squad for the World Cup.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds aiming big

Despite being tipped by many to struggle on their return to the Premier League, a mid-season tactical shift from head coach Farke fired Leeds to a comfortable 14th-placed finish in the top flight.

All the focus will now be on turning the Whites into an established contender at the top table of English football, avoiding a decline of standards and subsequent trouble at the bottom of the division.

With the likes of Sunderland, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace all qualifying for Europe in recent times, Leeds will surely fancy their chances at competing for a continental berth next season.