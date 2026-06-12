Aston Villa transfer news: Major Emiliano Martinez update as Juventus-linked goalkeeper takes 'step' towards resolving future

By Darren Plant | 12 Jun 2026 13:48

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has allegedly indicated that he would like to sign for Juventus.

With a Europa League trophy, two Champions League qualifications and 256 appearances under his belt across five seasons, Martinez is a modern-day Aston Villa legend.

However, the Argentina international has been linked with an exit from the Premier League club on more than one occasion over the past 12 months.

Not only could Villa boost their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations through the sale of the 33-year-old, Martinez may be at the stage where he would like a new challenge.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who was speaking to the Tuttomercatoweb podcast, Martinez is making it clear that he would like to leave Villa for Juventus.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Martinez gives clear Juventus hint

Di Marzio alleges that Martinez has already started house-hunting in Turin ahead of a potential transfer.

He said: "Dibu Martinez is already looking for a place in Turin.

"This shows how much he feels like a Juventus player, how much he wants Juve, how much he considers Juventus the final step in his career, a chance to win something more in Europe.

"It’s precisely because of this desire for Juventus that the Bianconeri believe they have Martinez under their thumb."

Furthermore, Di Marzio claims that Martinez's representatives have "a very good relationship" with new Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Will Aston Villa sell Martinez this summer?

A recent report claimed that Aston Villa were prepared to consider selling Martinez for a cut-price fee.

The size of Martinez's wages mean that Villa could make significant inroads when it comes to complying with the relevant financial regulations if they part ways with the World Cup winner.

Nevertheless, the assumption is that they would need to find a suitable replacement if they were to allow a key player leave the club.

A Bundesliga goalkeeper has previously been linked with a summer transfer to Villa.