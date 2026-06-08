Aston Villa transfer news: 'Formal' £43m+ bid for Como star rejected, asking price suggested

By Darren Plant | 08 Jun 2026 10:57

Aston Villa have reportedly failed with an offer of at least €50m (£43.21m) for Como winger Martin Baturina.

Despite ongoing concerns over the club complying with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, Villa will be active during the summer transfer window.

Not only has Unai Emery allegedly been provided with a substantial transfer warchest, the West Midlands outfit need to lower the average age of their squad.

With the loan stays of Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Liverpool's Harvey Elliott not being converted into a permanent deals, it is clear that Villa are in the market for new attackers.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Villa have failed with an approach for Baturina in recent days.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

What is Martin Baturina's asking price?

The report alleges that Villa put forward a proposal worth between €50m (£43.21m) and €55m (£47.53m) for the Croatia international, who also has Bayern Munich as admirers.

Nevertheless, Como are said to have no interest in cashing in on the playmaker unless they receive an offer in the region of €80m (£69.14m).

Baturina is viewed as one of Como's star players having contributed six goals and three assists in Serie A during 2025-26 as the club secured surprise qualification for the Champions League.

He will now go to the World Cup with his country, the former Dinamo Zagreb player having a chance to further enhance his reputation.

Como are said to be prepared to take the stance that no players will be sold this summer unless they receive their significant valuations.

Cesc Fabregas is hoping to establish Como as a major force both in Serie A and on the continent.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Why Aston Villa fans should feel encouraged

Having needed to trade to meet criteria with the relevant financial regulations in the past, Aston Villa fans will be optimistic that they are moved on from those issues if they can make such an offer for Baturina.

While sales are still expected this summer at a time when Emiliano Martinez and Morgan Rogers are being linked with a transfer away, it is imperative that a refresh of the squad materialises given how many of the current squad are above the age of 28.

Although 23-year-old Baturina is not necessarily a high-profile name, the fact that he is now a regular for Croatia suggests that it is only a matter of time before he finds himself at a bigger club.