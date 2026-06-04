Aston Villa transfer news: 'Concrete interest' in signing France World Cup squad member

By Darren Plant | 04 Jun 2026 13:25

Aston Villa allegedly have 'concrete interest' in signing Roma midfielder Manu Kone during the summer transfer window.

Despite talk of a £100m transfer warchest, Villa being required to ensure that they comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations means that there may not be many early incomings at Villa Park.

Nevertheless, that is not to say that Unai Emery has not already identified targets ahead of 2026-27.

Fellow Roma star Matias Soule has already been linked with a transfer to Villa Park, theoretically as a replacement for Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho.

However, according to DajeRomaTV, Villa have interest in negotiating a deal for Kone, who has been selected in France's World Cup squad.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Aston Villa ready to move for Kone

Although the 12-cap international is one of Roma's most valuable players, their own need to comply with the financial rulings means that a sale cannot be ruled out.

In two years at Stadio Olimpico, Kone has contributed four goals and six assists from 82 appearances in all competitions.

Roma's return to the Champions League means that remaining at the Italian giants remains a possibility, but club officials could determine that cashing in on the 25-year-old will help resolve their issues off the pitch.

As already highlighted, much may depend on Villa's leeway with the regulations after they were fined by UEFA for rule breaches last summer.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Do Aston Villa need a player like Kone?

Emery is not short of midfield quality with Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans all having arguments to be first-choice picks when fit.

That said, Kamara is currently sidelined by a serious knee injury and Onana has sometime struggled to stay fit.

Therefore, having a fourth engine-room option of the quality of Kone could prove to be a difference-maker across the course of a season.

Across five games played between September and November, Kone started four of France's UEFA Nations League fixtures, emphasising his growing reputation.

Nevertheless, he is currently not expected to start for France in their World Cup opener against Senegal on June 16.