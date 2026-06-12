Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos make 'Rodri decision' after Bernardo Silva agreement

By Carter White | 12 Jun 2026 13:43

Real Madrid have reportedly decided against a move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri this summer.

The Citizens have already lost a key engine-room star ahead of the new season, with Bernardo Silva looking set to link up with Los Blancos in La Liga after agreeing a deal at the Bernabeu club this month.

Man City are searching for adequate midfield replacements, however, a supposed swoop for Nottingham Forest and England man Elliot Anderson has stalled, despite a reported £106m offer from the Premier League giants.

The Tricky Trees star is currently in the United States with England, who are looking to end their 60-year wait for a major international trophy by lifting the World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Thomas Tuchel's side commence their Group L campaign against Croatia in Texas on Wednesday night, with Forest's Anderson expected to partner Premier League champion Declan Rice in midfield.

© Imago / Action Plus

Real Madrid decide against Rodri move?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have decided their strategy regarding a potential high-profile move for Balon D'Or winner Rodri during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Los Blancos are not expected to advance in a deal for the 29-year-old, who is currently at the World Cup with Spain, looking to record back-to-back major tournament successes.

It is understood that a move for Rodri is not a priority for Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez, who was recently re-elected as the main boss at the Bernabeu ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder's contract at the Etihad Stadium expires at the conclusion of next season - at which point he would be able to depart the blue side of Manchester as a free agent.

There is supposedly a fresh contract offer on the table with the Citizens for the 62-time international, however, it is currently unclear whether the 29-year-old is willing to sign on the dotted line.

© Imago / Sportimage

Summer of seismic Citizens change

After a trophy-laden decade at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City have waved goodbye to legendary head coach Pep Guardiola, with Enzo Maresca likely to be appointed as the club's new manager.

Spending nine years with the Citizens after signing from Monaco during the summer window of 2017, Silva helped Man City to lift six Premier League titles, as well as the Champions League in 2023.

Even if Rodri remains at the club and signs a new deal, it is set to be a summer of seismic change at Man City, who will be desperate to bridge the gap to Arsenal in the Premier League table next term.