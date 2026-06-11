Real Madrid transfer news: Club in 'advanced' talks for key Jose Mourinho target at expense of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jun 2026 20:21 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 20:21

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Bernardo Silva despite interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the latest report has revealed.

The summer of 2026 looks set to be a hugely consequential period for Los Blancos, with the club having appointed Jose Mourinho as manager.

Having finished second in La Liga behind Barcelona last term, as well as suffering Champions League elimination at the quarter-final stage, fans are keen for a number of additions before the start of 2026-27.

The Spanish giants have already agreed deals for Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries, and are thought to be closing in on their next signing.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real have sent a proposal to Silva, who is strongly admired by Mourinho, and talks are said to be at an advanced stage for the former Manchester City star.

© Iconsport / SPI

Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid: Galactico worry?

Real Madrid have been accused in the past of signing star players without thinking about the long-term future of the club, as evidenced by the relative lack of success the squad had in their 'Galactico' era in the early 2000s.

While signing Silva would make sense given he could still contribute significantly despite being 31, it remains to be seen how much longer he can maintain his elite levels for.

Additionally, Los Blancos already have an abundance of midfield talent at the club, and though the Portuguese international has considerable experience on the right side of attack, his limited production in the final third could be problematic.

BERNARDO SILVA: 2025-26 AT MAN CITY Matches: 53 Starts: 45 Goals: 3 Assists: 5

Silva might be an excellent squad player, but it would be concerning if Mourinho intended to make him a cornerstone of the team's starting XI.

The appointment of former boss Mourinho is arguably problematic too, as while he may be a popular figure, the 63-year-old has struggled to achieve success since leaving Manchester United in 2018.

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Florentino Perez attacking Barca?

Silva is not the only Barcelona target that Real Madrid have pursued this summer, with Los Blancos having placed a £129m bid for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez.

President Florentino Perez promised voters prior to his re-election this week that the club would target a superstar this transfer window, but few predicted that the club would bid for Alvarez.

Perhaps part of the reason the Atletico striker was targeted was to curry favour with supporters by showing the ambition to compete against their El Clasico rivals, and that could be the case with their pursuit of Silva too.