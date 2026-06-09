Real Madrid reveal response to €150m Julian Alvarez offer as Florentino Perez keeps election promise

By Ben Sully | 09 Jun 2026 19:24 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 19:27

Real Madrid have failed with an audacious €150m (£129m) transfer offer for Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

Florentino Perez recently fended off Enrique Riquelme's challenge to secure another term as Real Madrid president until 2030.

As part of his campaign, Perez outlined his plan to table a €150m (£129m) bid for an unnamed player from a Champions League club.

Perez's claim led to links with a number of big names, including Bayern Munich's Michael Olise and Paris Saint-Germain's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Real Madrid fail with Alvarez transfer bid

Real Madrid have now released a statement confirming Atleti's Alvarez as Perez's mystery player.

The club statement read: "Real Madrid announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of €150m to Atletico Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julian Alvarez.

"After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Atletico Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player's release clause." Atletico have seemingly made a point of highlighting Alvarez's €500m (£432m) release clause in his contract that runs until the summer of 2030. © Iconsport / Alterphotos / Icon Sport

Genuine bid or political move?

Barcelona have already been linked with a move for Alvarez, with reports even suggesting that an offer has been made.

However, Atleti have insisted they have received no proposal and expressed their anger at how Barcelona have gone about their pursuit of the Argentina international.

Real Madrid's statement suggests that their offer was handled in a much more cordial way, even if they ultimately failed to secure Alvarez's services.

There may be some doubt about the seriousness of Real Madrid's interest despite the fact that a significant offer has been made.

That is because Perez has ultimately fulfilled his election promise by making the bid and now has no obligation to return with an improved offer.

That said, only time will tell whether Real Madrid will make a fresh offer in excess of €150m (£129m), or turn their focus to other potential transfer targets.