Real Madrid transfer news: Florentino Perez's mystery £129.3m target revealed as 'groundwork' begins

By Ben Knapton | 07 Jun 2026 18:23

The mystery player at the heart of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's recent claims is Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to a report.

While the summer transfer window is just days away from opening, the headlines at the Bernabeu are being dominated by the presidential election between Perez and chief rival Enrique Riquelme.

The current Real Madrid chief is the favourite to be re-elected, as the latest polls put him at having 65% of the vote, and he has promised to make an astronomical offer for a superstar player if he holds his position.

Perez has already insisted that the mystery €150m (£129.6m) man is not Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise or Jeremy Doku, and they are also not currently playing in the Premier League.

The 79-year-old also revealed that his target was a 'midfielder who could go forward', and according to TEAMtalk, the man in question is Kvaratskhelia.

Real Madrid to make £129.3m Khvicha Kvaratskhelia offer?

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

The Georgia international was a driving force in PSG's run to a second straight Champions League title in 2025-26, amassing 17 goal involvements from 16 appearances in Europe's premier tournament - 10 of his own and seven helpers.

In total, Kvaratskhelia registered 30 combined goals and assists from 48 outings in 2025-26, enhancing his reputation as one of Europe's most feared wingers.

Named the Champions League Player of the Season for 2025-26, Kvaratskhelia is still under contract at PSG for another three seasons, but Real are supposedly confident that he would be open to moving to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos have apparently already begun the groundwork to sign the former Napoli wing wizard, who joined PSG in a £72m transfer in January 2025 and has since produced 27 goals and 19 assists in 80 games for the club.

Les Parisiens are under no pressure to part ways with Kvaratskhelia, whose deputy Bradley Barcola is also being linked with an exit but supposedly has no intention of leaving the club.

Could Khvicha Kvaratskhelia replace Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Kvaratskhelia will not join Real Madrid to play second fiddle to Vinicius Junior, so any move for the Georgian could spell danger for the latter's future at the Bernabeu.

Vinicius is yet to reach an agreement with Real Madrid to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2027, and a summer sale might have to be considered if talks end up going nowhere.

Perez recently offered an honest assessment of Vinicius's contract situation, admitting that he was not certain if the South American would end up penning fresh terms at the Bernabeu, although he is keen for him to stay.

However, if Real Madrid really are laying the foundations for a move for Kvaratskhelia, there is evidently some internal concern over Vinicius's decision.