Preview: Russia vs Trinidad and Tobago - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 07 Jun 2026 18:11

Bouncing back from defeat to Egypt with a 3-0 win over Burkina Faso on Friday, Russia will look to maintain that momentum when Trinidad and Tobago visit the Kaliningrad Stadium on Tuesday evening in a friendly game.

For the Soca Warriors, the match represents a first-ever meeting with Russia and a chance to respond after a chastening 5-0 defeat to South Korea, with Derek King’s side eager to show improvement before their next competitive campaign gets underway.

Match preview

Russia head into Tuesday’s match in decent shape after recovering quickly from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Egypt, in which a Mostafa Ziko goal on 65 minutes proved to be the only difference, with a composed 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Friday restoring confidence in the camp.

Burkina Faso’s late first-half red card made the closing stages more comfortable for Valery Karpin’s side, though Russia were already leading 2-0 at the time of the dismissal, and the result continued a solid recent run that has brought six wins, two draws and two defeats from their last 10 matches.

Russia remain banned from all official FIFA and UEFA competitions following the geopolitical sanctions arising from the war in Ukraine, meaning Tuesday’s fixture is again part of the steady programme of friendlies that has kept the squad active since their last competitive match - a 1-0 defeat to Croatia in November 2021.

This summer’s tournament in the United States marks a second consecutive World Cup absence for a nation that last appeared at the finals as hosts in 2018.

Despite that enforced exile from competitive football, Russia remain a well-organised and experienced side at 36th in the FIFA World Rankings, and Karpin will view Tuesday’s clash as another opportunity to rotate his squad and give fringe players game time.

© Imago / Eyepix Group

Trinidad and Tobago arrive on the back of a difficult recent run, having won just once in their last 10 matches - a sequence that stretches across both friendly and competitive action and underlines the inconsistency that has plagued King’s side.

Their most recent outing ended in a 5-0 defeat to South Korea, a result that included two penalty concessions and left significant defensive questions to be answered.

The Soca Warriors did reach the third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying but were unable to progress further, finishing third in their group to miss out on both an automatic berth and an inter-confederation playoff spot, meaning this summer will pass without Trinidad and Tobago on the world stage.

Tuesday’s fixture is the first-ever meeting between Russia and Trinidad and Tobago, adding a degree of novelty to an occasion that both coaches are expected to use as an opportunity to rotate personnel and experiment with tactical setups.

Russia International Friendlies form:

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Trinidad and Tobago International Friendlies form:

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Trinidad and Tobago form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / ITAR-TASS

Karpin is expected to make changes from the side that beat Burkina Faso, with Kirill Danilov, Nikita Krivtsov and Georgi Melkadze all pushing for starting roles after featuring in the squad earlier in the window.

Aleksandr Maksimenko could continue in goal, with Mingiyan Beyeyev and Viktor Melyokhin competing for defensive berths again, while Dmitri Barinov and Lechi Sadulayev are among those expected to feature in midfield alongside Aleksei and Anton Miranchuk.

Maksim Glushenkov is likely to lead the line up front once more.

For Trinidad and Tobago, King is expected to ring the changes following the South Korea defeat, with Jacob Greene, Isaiah Lee and John-Paul Rochford all pushing for starting roles.

Jabari Brice conceded five goals in that defeat but could retain the goalkeeper’s jersey ahead of Teshorne Ragoo, who may also be given an opportunity across the 90 minutes.

Noah Powder is the most experienced member of the squad with 38 caps and is expected to feature in defence once again, providing some leadership for a young and still-developing group.

Russia possible starting lineup:

Maksimenko; Beyeyev, Melyokhin, Morozov, Krugovoy; Umyarov; Miranchuk, Barinov, Miranchuk, Sadulayev; Glushenkov

Trinidad and Tobago possible starting lineup:

Brice; Powder, Greene, Henry, Payne; Poon-Angeron, Phillips; Garcia, Lee, Sealy; Rochford

We say: Russia 3-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago have won just once in their last 10 matches and were torn apart by South Korea just days ago, and Russia - despite their ban from competitive football, carry significantly more quality and organisation than the Soca Warriors have faced in recent outings.

Karpin’s side may rotate freely on Tuesday, but even a much-changed Russia lineup should have enough to control this match, and a comfortable victory looks the most likely outcome in what is the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.