Man United's 'true' Cristian Romero transfer stance revealed amid Tottenham exit rumorus

By Ben Sully | 09 Jun 2026 20:00

Manchester United have reportedly distanced themselves from a possible move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move away after Spurs narrowly avoided Premier League relegation.

Spain has been mooted as the most likely destination for the defender, although Man United have recently been linked with a potential move.

Reports from Argentina have suggested that the Red Devils are preparing to make an official offer for the Tottenham captain.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United dismiss Romero transfer links

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, Man United sources have since dismissed the rumours over a possible bid.

The report claims that Man United currently have no plans to pursue a deal for the centre-back this summer.

That does not mean that Romero will stay put in north London, especially as Spurs are making efforts to bolster their backline.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are widely expected to sign Marcos Senesi on a free transfer, while they are said to be showing interest in Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

© Imago / News Images

Do Man United need to sign a centre-back this summer?

On the face of it, Man United are not in urgent need of a new centre-back given the current options in Michael Carrick's squad.

Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt are all part of Man United's central defensive department, although there may be some concern about the latter's long-term fitness due to his ongoing injury struggles.

Martinez has also had his injury issues during his time at the club, so there may be a temptation to bring in a new centre-back even if it is not a priority.

Man United will surely view the midfield as the main area of concern after Casemiro's departure and with uncertainty surrounding Manuel Ugarte's future.