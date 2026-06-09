Tottenham transfer news: £70m defender wants Spurs move despite Liverpool contact

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Jun 2026 16:36

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a significant boost in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international joined Brighton in 2020 and, after a series of loan spells, established himself as a first-team regular two years later.

Since breaking into the side, Van Hecke has made more than 130 appearances for the Seagulls and developed into one of the Premier League's most highly-rated centre-backs.

Spurs have already strengthened Roberto De Zerbi's squad with the arrivals of Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers, but further defensive reinforcements remain a priority.

Advantage Tottenham in race for Jan Paul van Hecke?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to TeamTalk, Van Hecke has informed interested parties that his preference is to join Tottenham and reunite with De Zerbi despite Liverpool's attempts to lure him to Anfield.

The Reds are in the market for a new centre-back following Ibrahima Konate's departure and have identified the Brighton defender as one of their leading targets.

However, Tottenham have been working on the deal for some time and are reportedly prepared to pay around £50m to secure his signature.

Brighton have already rejected two offers, valuing the defender closer to £70m, although their negotiating position is weakened by the fact that Van Hecke has entered the final year of his contract.

Should Liverpool intensify effort for Jan Paul van Hecke?

© Imago

With reports suggesting that the defender has already made his preference clear, Liverpool may be forced to consider whether pursuing the deal remains worthwhile.

The Merseyside club have maintained contact with both Brighton and the player's representatives, but convincing Van Hecke to choose Anfield over Tottenham could prove difficult.

Given his contract situation, Liverpool may also be reluctant to meet Brighton's valuation, particularly when other centre-back options are available across the market.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are believed to have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms and are now preparing an improved package worth close to £60m, a figure they hope will finally persuade Brighton to sanction a sale.