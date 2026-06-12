Sweden lineup vs. Tunisia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group F clash as Graham Potter sweats on defender

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jun 2026 14:04

Sweden manager Graham Potter is waiting to learn whether he will have Gabriel Gudmundsson available for Sunday's World Cup 2026 Group F clash with Tunisia in Guadalupe.

The Leeds United full-back has been laid low by an illness over the past few days, an untimely concern given his natural fit in Potter's 3-4-1-2 Sweden shape.

Daniel Svensson and Elliot Stroud are both capable of filling in at left wing-back too, but if Gudmundsson is given the green light to return, he is expected to bomb down that flank for the 1958 runners-up.

There is a notable lack of genuine right-back options in Potter's ranks, so Holstein Kiel winger Alexander Bernhardsson is anticipated to start on the opposite flank, helping to feed the standout strike partnership.

Alexander Isak's first season at Liverpool may not have gone to plan, but the Premier League's most expensive signing is a shoo-in alongside Viktor Gyokeres, Sweden's hero in the playoffs with a hat-trick against Ukraine and the last-gasp winner vs. Poland in the final.

Benjamin Nygren, Yasin Ayari and Jesper Karlstrom have been pencilled in as the most likely midfield starters, the Celtic-based former operating slightly further forwards and keeping Lucas Bergvall out of the XI.

From current Bhoys to old Bhoys, Carl Starfelt lost out to Victor Lindelof, Isak Hien and Gustaf Lagerbielke for a start in the recent 2-2 friendly draw with Greece, and Potter is expected to deploy the same defensive setup at Estadio BBVA.

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Hien, Lindelof, Lagerbielke; Bernhardsson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Nygren; Gyokeres, Isak