Tunisia lineup vs. Sweden: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group F clash as Hannibal returns

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jun 2026 14:18

Tunisia playmaker and former Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri is expected to return to the starting lineup for his national team in Sunday's World Cup 2026 opener against Sweden in Group F.

The Burnley midfielder was an unused substitute when the Eagles of Carthage lost 5-0 to Belgium in their final warm-up friendly, their third successive game without a goal.

Hannibal is unlikely to break that duck on his own, having netted just once in the Premier League last season, but the 23-year-old should nevertheless be restored to the fold at Khalil Ayari's expense.

Hannibal's promotion should push Ismael Gharbi - sent off in the thrashing to Belgium - out to the left flank, as Elias Achouri takes his place on the right-hand side.

Russian-based striker Hazem Mastouri was given the nod through the middle last time out, but Firas Chaouat - who boasts 14 goals in the 2025-26 Tunisian top flight - could threaten his spot in the number nine slot.

Brother of 2014 World Cup winner Sami Khedira, Rani Khedira is also anticipated to return to the engine room alongside captain Ellyes Skhiri, forming an all-Bundesliga double pivot.

Once of Southampton, now of Sheffield Wednesday, Yan Valery comprises one quarter of a backline also featuring ex-Arsenal youngster Omar Rekik.

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Chamakh; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat

> Click here to see how Sweden could line up against Tunisia