Germany vs. Curacao: Predicted XI for World Cup debutants in fascinating Group E battle

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 14:02

Curacao are set to have brothers Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna in their starting side for their 2026 World Cup opener against Germany on Sunday.

Leandro Bacuna, who is the captain, is well-known for his time at Aston Villa, and the 34-year-old will be a key player for his national team during this summer's tournament.

Juninho Bacuna will be familiar to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City fans, while the 28-year-old has also played for Rangers and will be another expected to lead the charge.

Tahith Chong is seen as Curacao's biggest attacking threat, with the ex-Manchester United youngster set to feature in a forward area against Germany.

Chong has three goals in six caps for Curacao since switching his international allegiance from the Netherlands, and there will be eyes on the 26-year-old this summer.

Elsewhere, The Blue Wave head coach Dick Advocaat is set to include Kenji Gorre and Jeremy Antonisse in the final third of the field against Germany.

Eloy Room brings vast experience between the sticks, with the 37-year-old, who plays for Miami FC, making 71 appearances for his national team.

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Sambo, Obispo, Gaari, Floranus; Comenencia, J Bacuna, L Bacuna; Chong, Gorre, Antonisse

> Click here to see how Germany could line up against Curacao