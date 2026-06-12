Germany vs. Curacao: Predicted XI for four-time world champions in Group E opener

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 14:02 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 14:03

Germany are set to have returning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer between the sticks for their 2026 World Cup opener against Curacao on Sunday.

Neuer is back with the national team after an almost two-year absence, and the 40-year-old, who has been nursing a recent calf injury, should be in the starting side in the Group E contest.

Germany are not viewed as one of the favourites for success this summer, but head coach Julian Nagelsmann can call upon a number of star names.

Indeed, Kai Havertz, fresh from scoring in the Champions League final against Arsenal, is set to feature through the middle for Germany in their tournament opener.

Florian Wirtz had a tough first season at Liverpool but is viewed as a vital player for Germany, and the attacker should also be in the starting side here.

Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala are also in line for spots in the side, while Joshua Kimmich and Jonathan Tah are expected to feature at the back for the 2014 world champions.

There is strong competition for a starting spot in midfield, but it is expected that Felix Nmecha will be given the nod alongside Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; F Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

> Click here to see how Curacao could line up against Germany