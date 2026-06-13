Germany vs. Curacao: Why Liverpool's Florian Wirtz will be key for Julian Nagelsmann's side in World Cup 2026 Group E opener

By Anthony Nolan | 13 Jun 2026 17:58 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 18:25

World Cup 2026 is well and truly underway, and European giants Germany are set to enter the ring on Sunday when they face Group E competitors Curacao at Houston Stadium.

Julian Nagelsmann's DFB-Team are hoping to show their progress on the global stage after disappointing finishes in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and the former Bayern Munich manager certainly has the talent at his disposal to make a mark on the tournament.

For example, Germany are blessed with an attacking group that few nations can match, as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz look set to pull the strings for the four-time world champions this summer.

Wirtz in particular stands out in international clashes, notably more so than he did for Liverpool under Arne Slot in 2025-26.

Here, ahead of their World Cup 2026 opener, Sports Mole takes a look at why the 23-year-old Reds star is Germany's key man, and why he shines brighter for his country than his club.

Why is Florian Wirtz the main man for Julian Nagelsmann's Germany?

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

Wirtz made a name for himself in the Bundesliga, becoming the division's youngest-ever goalscorer before going on to earn numerous player of the year awards for his role in Bayer Leverkusen's resurgence and unprecedented invincible season in 2023-24.

However, while Premier League fans have often hailed the £116m-man as a centre-attacking midfielder, Wirtz has spent the better part of his career coming off the left of the frontline.

Under Xabi Alonso, the playmaker was often tasked with facilitating for strikers such as Patrik Schick and Victor Boniface, progressing the ball up the left-hand side of the pitch before finding his way into the box himself.

Given how Wirtz rose to prominence, he is a natural fit for Nagelsmann's 4-2-3-1 system, where he slots into the left midfield role as part of an attacking trio with Musiala in the centre, Leroy Sane on the right and Havertz up top.

This position allows the 23-year-old to find pockets of space on the left flank before linking defence to attack or cutting inside to deliver a deadly cross or shot himself.

Such is Wirtz's impact for Germany that he was able to bag two goals and two assists in a 4-3 comeback win over Switzerland in March, having already teed up Sane twice in spectacular fashion during the DFB-Team's previous outing - a 6-0 demolition of Slovakia in their final World Cup qualifier.

If Nagelsmann can keep his star playmaker in form this summer, then his ability to both act as the side's fulcrum as well as change games with a moment of magic will be a decisive factor in just how far Germany can go at World Cup 2026.

Why did Florian Wirtz struggle for Liverpool under Arne Slot?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

However, such gripping performances from the international stage have not yet materialised at club level for Liverpool, and fans and pundits alike were often left wondering what the Reds paid a nine-figure fee for last season.

Wirtz racked up 16 goals and 14 assists during his final campaign with Leverkusen, and though direct contributions are not the only way to measure a player's output, a return of seven goals and seven assists across all competitions in 2025-26 left much to be desired.

One of the most common criticisms levied at the German international was regarding his lack of physical power, a trait that is crucial for Premier League football, and the player himself admitted a period of adaptation was necessary as he put on approximately four kilograms of muscle over the early months of the campaign.

Wirtz also ranked amongst the top 10 midfielders in the English top flight for sprinting distance covered per 90 minutes last season, and finished just shy of the top 10 for overall distance covered per 90.

With that in mind, it is hard to argue that the former Leverkusen man's strife has been down to a lack of effort, and there is hope on Merseyside that new boss Andoni Iraola can get the best out of Wirtz.

Slot's team notably struggled with ball progression from deep areas, leading to Wirtz often being under-utilised by the Reds during 2025-26, but with expert passers Joshua Kimmich and Nico Schlotterbeck in the national side's backline, Germany does not have to contend with that issue.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

It is notable that Nagelsmann has repeatedly defended his playmaker in press conferences, plainly calling comments from pundits such as Gary Neville - who described the 23-year-old as 'like a little boy' - 'unjustified'.

Wirtz also highlighted in the aftermath of his man-of-the-match-worthy performance against Switzerland back in March that his talks with the Germany coach helped him to overcome a difficult start to life at Liverpool:

"[Nagelsmann] told me that it is also good that things don't always go upwards; that you also have a dent once in a while and become stronger because of it. That's how I see it now, that it has made me a bit stronger."

Slot's man-management was repeatedly called into question during his two-year tenure at Anfield, and reports emerged after his sacking that a number of players in the dressing room felt their relationship with the boss was strained.

Perhaps having the steadfast support of Nagelsmann serves as a boost for Wirtz, whose flair and penchant for taking risks on the ball require a level of confidence to pull off.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Germany vs. Curacao: