Preview: Germany vs Curacao - prediction, team news, lineups | 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 13:46

Germany will be aiming to avoid what would be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they open their 2026 competition against Curacao on Sunday.

Both teams are competing in Group E this summer, and it is a first-ever World Cup appearance for Curacao, who will create history when they take to the field in Houston.

Match preview

Germany have been overlooked when it comes to the favourites for the 2026 World Cup, but DFB-Elf might not mind going under the radar, especially considering their rich history in the competition, triumphing on four occasions (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014).

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing last couple of World Cups for Germany, who were eliminated in the group stage in both 2018 and 2022, so there is serious room for improvement in the current tournament.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are in excellent form, winning each of their last nine matches in all competitions, including their four friendlies this year against Switzerland, Ghana, Finland and World Cup co-hosts USA.

Germany will also take on Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E this summer, and it would be a huge shock if they failed to progress, especially with third also potentially being enough to secure a spot in the knockout round of the competition.

Anything other than a comfortable win over Curacao will lead to criticism of the German national team, and it is a current group with plenty to improve considering their recent disappointments.

© Imago / ANP

Curacao, on the other hand, are not under any pressure this summer, as it is staggering that the Blue Wave have been able to qualify for the finals of the competition.

Dick Advocaat's side topped their qualifying group last November to become the smallest nation by both population (less than 160,000) and area to secure a spot in the finals of the tournament.

Curacao suffered a 4-1 defeat to Scotland in one of their two pre-World Cup friendlies at the end of May, but they will enter this game off the back of a 4-0 success over Aruba.

The Blue Wave sit 82nd in the FIFA rankings and even picking up a point this summer would be regarded as a huge success, but there is plenty of quality in their squad.

Meanwhile, in Advocaat, Curacao have a standout head coach, and the 78-year-old will have a plan in mind to give his team the best possible chance of success this summer.

Germany form (all competitions):

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Curacao form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Germany's only slight injury doubt heading into this match involves returning goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (calf), but the expectation is that the 40-year-old will be given the nod between the sticks for the contest with Curacao on Sunday.

Die Mannschaft are not considered among the favourites for World Cup success this summer, but they can call upon a number of star names, with Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz all set to be in the side against Curacao.

Kavi Havertz scored in the Champions League final for Arsenal and is set to lead the Germany line, with the 27-year-old bidding to add to the 22 goals that he has scored for his national team.

As for Curacao, no injury problems have been reported, so head coach Advocaat will have a strong squad to choose from, and there are some familiar names.

Indeed, ex-Aston Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna will captain Curacao this summer, and the 34-year-old will be joined in midfield by his brother Juninho Bacuna.

Former Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong is the standout name in the final third of the field, with the 26-year-old scoring three times in his first six caps for Curacao, and the Blue Wave will be looking to the talented attacker for inspiration this summer.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; F Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Sambo, Obispo, Gaari, Floranus; Comenencia, J Bacuna, L Bacuna; Chong, Gorre, Antonisse

We say: Germany 3-0 Curacao

It is incredibly tough to make a case for Curacao, especially against a Germany side in such strong form. Die Nationalelf should ultimately have too much for their opponents here, running out convincing winners, and you can explore the odds in our World Cup betting strategy.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.