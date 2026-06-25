World Cup Gameweek 3
Ecuador
Jun 25, 2026 9.00pm
New York New Jersey Stadium
Germany

Ecuador vs. Germany confirmed lineups: Nagelsmann opts against rotation as Caicedo earns captaincy for final World Cup 2026 Group E game

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Ecuador vs. Germany confirmed XIs: Nagelsmann opts against rotation as Caicedo earns captaincy for World Cup clash
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Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has decided to make just two changes to his starting lineup for this evening’s 2026 World Cup Group E fixture against Ecuador in New Jersey.

Many anticipated that Nagelsmann would make multiple changes and freshen up his lineup, as Die Mannschaft have already qualified for the last 32 as group winners following wins over Curacao and Ivory Coast.

However, the German boss has made it clear that he is keen to maintain momentum and has opted to make one tactical change as well as one enforced alteration.

In the absence of injured Nico Schlotterbeck, who is ruled out for the rest of the World Cup with a hamstring issue, Antonio Rudiger will deputise at centre-back alongside Jonathan Tah.

The other change sees Bayern Munich-bound Nathaniel Brown replaced at left-back by David Raum, while captain Joshua Kimmich retains his starting spot on the right side of a four-man defence that will protect goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Felix Nmecha and Alexander Pavlovic will continue to link arms in centre-midfield, as Jamal Musiala operates in the number 10 role between wingers Leroy Sane and Florian Wirtz.

Despite contributing to five goals (three goals, two assists) in the opening two group games as a substitute, Deniz Undav has not been rewarded with a start and will begin on the bench once again, as Kai Havertz continues to lead the line.

More to follow...

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