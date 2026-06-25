Ecuador 2-1 Germany player ratings: Manuel Neuer failings cause huge World Cup concern as Gonzalo Plata saves the day

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jun 2026 23:15 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 23:17

Germany were beaten 2-1 by Ecuador in their final World Cup 2026 Group E clash on Thursday, with their opponents now guaranteed a place in the knockouts.

The South American side found themselves trailing early, when Leroy Sane found the back of the net within the first five minutes, though they equalised thanks to Nilson Angulo's strike just before the 10-minute mark.

Germany were not particularly expansive or energetic, which was understandable given they had already won the group, and perhaps the lack of jeopardy was the reason Gonzalo Plata managed to beat Manuel Neuer so easily from a corner to score the winner in the closing stages.

Ecuador end the group in third place with four points, and they are certain of progression as one of eight third-placed teams.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings for Ecuador's 2-1 victory against Germany.

Ecuador player ratings vs. Germany: Gonzalo Plata sends Ecuador through

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

GOALKEEPER

Hernan Galindez - 6/10

Despite Germany dominating possession, Hernan Galindez had surprisingly little to do, but he was a calm presence between the posts.

DEFENCE

Alan Franco - 6/10

Joel Ordonez - 5/10

Joel Ordonez struggled for large stretches, and he was fortunate that he did not concede a penalty in the opening stages of the second half after his foul on Kai Havertz was overturned.

Willian Pacho - 8/10

By far the most composed of Ecuador's back three, Willian Pacho was a commanding figure, and he was crucial once his side had taken the lead in the closing stages.

Piero Hincapie - 7/10

MIDFIELD

John Yeboah - 6/10

Pedro Vite - 5/10

Pedro Vite claimed that he was fouled in the buildup to the penalty Germany were awarded early in the second half, and he was fortunate that the referee agreed with him following an intervention from VAR.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo grew into the game, with the midfielder's use of the ball a concern in the first half, but the captain was vital when applying pressure onto Germany.

His six recoveries were key to his nation's victory, especially as Ecuador defended their lead.

Nilson Angulo - 7/10

Nilson Angulo was a genuine threat, as he not only scored Ecuador's opening goal, but he also posed Joshua Kimmich problems throughout the German's time on the pitch.

The winger was arguably his team's best outlet, and a similar performance in the round of 32 will be needed.

ATTACK

Gonzalo Plata - 8/10

Gonzalo Plata quiet up front in the first half, failing to complete a dribble or complete a cross, while also only won two of his six duels.

However, that all changed in the 78th minute, when he beat Neuer at a corner to score his side's winner.

Enner Valencia - 4/10

The first real involvement for Enner Valencia came after the hour mark, when he struck from distance, though the Ecuadorian legend can have no complaints about being replaced with just over 20 minutes left on the clock.

SUBSTITUTES

Angelo Preciado - 6/10

Kevin Rodriguez - 6/10

Pervis Estupinan - 6/10

Felix Torres - N/A

Jordy Caicedo - N/A

Germany player ratings vs. Ecuador: Manuel Neuer disasterclass

GOALKEEPER

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Manuel Neuer - 3/10

Manuel Neuer's place in the XI has been questioned, and he arguably was too slow to react to Nilson Angulo's goal.

A mix-up in the second half with Jonathan Tah could have easily led to a second for Ecuador, but his indecisiveness from a later corner did, and the form of Neuer continues to be a concern heading into the knockouts.

DEFENCE

Joshua Kimmich - 5/10

There is no doubt that Joshua Kimmich is an exceptional creator, but when he plays as a right-back, he can struggle defensively, with the German finding it difficult against Nilson Angulo.

He was brought off on the hour mark for Malick Thiaw, and he will hope to enjoy better outings at the back.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Antonio Rudiger came into the starting lineup in place of the injured Nico Schlotterbeck, and he was largely untroubled, winning three of his four duels.

Jonathan Tah - 5/10

Jonathan Tah was not particularly composed, with the defender almost costing Germany a goal in the final 20 minutes when he failed to communicate with Neuer.

David Raum - 4/10

MIDFIELD

Felix Nmecha - 5/10

Aleksandar Pavlovic - 5/10

It was clear to see that Aleksandar Pavlovic was not at his best from a defensive perspective, particularly as his closing down of Nilson Angulo was somewhat laboured.

Perhaps his lack of energy can be explained by the fact Germany had already won their group, bit it was no surprise to see him come off at half time, especially after he was booked.

ATTACK

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Leroy Sane finished excellently into the bottom-left corner, and he should be commended for being so composed despite the game being in its infancy.

His impact for the rest of his time on the pitch was mixed, but he did at least score his side's only goal.

Jamal Musiala - 5/10

Jamal Musiala has struggled with injury issues over the past year, and he has endured a mixed tournament so far, with his inconsistencies on full display yet again on Thursday.

Florian Wirtz - 6/10

The Liverpool star was key for Germany all game, acting as a link player in all phases of the game, and he deserves credit for registering an assist for Sane's goal.

Florian Wirtz was not as involved in the latter stages, but he was at least tidy, and he ended the match having completed 27 of his 33 passes.

Kai Havertz - 5/10

Kai Havertz struggled to make much of a difference in the hour he was on the pitch, taking just one touch in the penalty area while producing just one shot.

SUBSTITUTES

Angelo Stiller - 5/10

Angelo Stiller was compsosed with the ball, but he only won one of his three duels.

Deniz Undav - 5/10

Unlike his previous substitute appearances, Deniz Undav was quiet, though he can hardly be blamed considering his side were clearly conserving energy later in the match.

Malick Thiaw - 5/10

Maximilian Beier - 4/10

Pascal Gross - 4/10