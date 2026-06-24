Team News: Ecuador vs. Germany injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Jun 2026 21:00

Germany face Ecuador in their third and final Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday.

Die Mannschaft have already qualified for the knockout rounds, while La Tricolor are in danger of suffering an early exit, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

Ecuador vs. Germany World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?⚪ | "No X-Factor"

ECUADOR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia

GERMANY

Out: Nico Schlotterbeck (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Baumann; Anton, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Leweling, Amiri, Beier; Undav