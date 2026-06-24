Team News: Ecuador vs. Germany injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Germany face Ecuador in their third and final Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday.
Die Mannschaft have already qualified for the knockout rounds, while La Tricolor are in danger of suffering an early exit, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
ECUADOR vs. GERMANY
ECUADOR
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia
GERMANY
Out: Nico Schlotterbeck (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Baumann; Anton, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Leweling, Amiri, Beier; Undav