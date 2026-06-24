World Cup Gameweek 3
Ecuador
Jun 25, 2026 9.00pm
New York New Jersey Stadium
Germany

Team News: Ecuador vs. Germany injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By |

Ecuador vs. Germany injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Germany face Ecuador in their third and final Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday.

Die Mannschaft have already qualified for the knockout rounds, while La Tricolor are in danger of suffering an early exit, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

ECUADOR vs. GERMANY

Ecuador vs. Germany World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?⚪ | "No X-Factor"

 

ECUADOR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie; Yeboah, Franco, Caicedo, Vite, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia

GERMANY

Out: Nico Schlotterbeck (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Baumann; Anton, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Goretzka, Stiller; Leweling, Amiri, Beier; Undav

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Germany related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe