Ecuador vs. Germany: Julian Nagelsmann's refusal to rotate backfires as winning streak ends

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 26 Jun 2026 02:01 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 02:16

Germany's Group E campaign at the 2026 World Cup ended on a subdued note in New Jersey, as a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador disrupted an otherwise assured march into the knockout stage.

Julian Nagelsmann's side still progressed as group winners thanks to their superior head-to-head record over Ivory Coast, but the result left a lingering sense of uncertainty around a team that had started the tournament in emphatic fashion.

The four-time world champions opened their campaign with a 7-1 demolition of debutants Curacao before edging a far tighter contest against Ivory Coast, where Deniz Undav's introduction proved decisive as he struck twice to turn the game.

By the final group fixture, qualification for the last 32 was already secured, but Nagelsmann resisted the temptation to rotate heavily and instead named a near-identical lineup in the pursuit of cohesion and rhythm.

That decision ultimately backfired as Germany's 11-game winning streak came to an end, with Ecuador producing a disciplined and energetic display that exposed the lack of freshness in Nagelsmann's side.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at how Nagelsmann's refusal to rotate has backfired at the worst possible time and what the Germany head coach must now change ahead of a round of 32 clash that suddenly carries a very different feel to the one he had envisaged.

Where Germany's World Cup defeat went wrong against Ecuador

© Iconsport / GSI

Germany struck first inside two minutes when Leroy Sane finished after Florian Wirtz opened up the defence, although the goal was quickly overshadowed by VAR controversy involving Aleksandar Pavlovic in the build-up.

Ecuador responded almost immediately through Nilson Angulo, whose long-range strike levelled the contest and shifted momentum in a match Die Nationalelf had initially been expected to control comfortably.

The game soon became scrappy, with Germany struggling to impose their usual fluency as La Tri's midfield, which was marshalled by Pedro Vite, disrupted their passing structure and limited time on the ball.

Antonio Rudiger and David Raum were drafted in for the injured Nico Schlotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown, respectively, but those were forced changes rather than tactical rotations, and the defensive unit still lacked cohesion as Ecuador's physical intensity repeatedly stretched the back line.

The decisive moment arrived in the 77th minute when Kevin Rodriguez rose above Jonathan Tah to flick a header into the path of Gonzalo Plata, who finished beyond Manuel Neuer to seal a late winner that underlined Germany's fading control of the contest.

The defeat felt like a consequence of accumulated imbalance rather than a single error, with Nagelsmann's unchanged approach leaving key players visibly short of sharpness.

Deniz Undav's bench role highlights flaw in Julian Nagelsmann's approach

© Imago

Few examples illustrated that issue more clearly than the handling of Deniz Undav, whose impact off the bench has been one of the defining features of Germany's tournament so far.

The Stuttgart forward headed into the Ecuador clash with nine goals from just 11 international caps, having already enhanced that prolific record with a series of decisive substitute appearances at this tournament.

Undav scored once and assisted twice against Curacao before producing a match-winning brace against Ivory Coast, both times altering the tempo of Germany's attack almost immediately after his introduction.

Against Ecuador, however, the 29-year-old was again left on the bench at the start and introduced in the 60th minute as a replacement for Kai Havertz, limiting his ability to influence proceedings at a point where the game had already begun to drift away from Germany.

While there is no certainty that an earlier introduction would have changed the outcome, Undav's consistent record of impact makes his restricted role increasingly difficult to justify.

What Julian Nagelsmann must change for Germany's World Cup round of 32 clash

© Imago / Azzuu

Germany still finished top of Group E, but attention now shifts quickly to a round of 32 tie at Gillette Stadium on June 29 that offers little room for further missteps.

A potential meeting with one of several third-placed qualifiers awaits, with Paraguay, South Korea, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Scotland among the possible opponents depending on how the final group results fall across the bracket.

Beyond that looms a likely last-16 clash with France should both sides progress, a prospect that will only heighten scrutiny on Germany's defensive structure after the vulnerabilities shown against Ecuador.

The centre-back partnership remains a concern, with Tah beaten aerially for the decisive goal and the overall unit lacking the cohesion required for deeper knockout progression, leaving Nagelsmann with decisions over whether to introduce alternatives such as Waldemar Anton or Malick Thiaw to stabilise the backline.

Further forward, the case for starting Undav has moved beyond tactical preference and into selection necessity given his consistent ability to change games, and there is even a growing argument for restructuring the attack to accommodate him from the outset, potentially with Havertz operating in a deeper supporting role behind the Stuttgart man.