Ecuador vs. Germany: Enner Valencia’s struggles and lack of support cast doubt over La Tri’s knockout push

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jun 2026 20:49 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 21:22

Ecuador were not a free-scoring side heading into the 2026 World Cup finals, but La Tri were at least backed to be heavy favourites for a round-of-32 spot from Group E.

The South American nation had all the key traits of a strong cup side, particularly their defensive resoluteness under Sebastian Beccacece in the two years preceding the global showpiece.

Ecuador's 13 clean sheets during a 19-match undefeated sequence before the World Cup boded well for their prospects, as being hard to beat in these conditions meant the job was often halfway done.

In a 48-team tournament, an early exit for La Tri was far from expected. While Ecuador are admittedly not yet out of the tournament, most observers anticipated they would have four points heading into the final group match.

However, La Seleccion instead enter a pivotal match against already-qualified Germany on one point from an available six, sitting third with a tally that will not take them into the round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed sides.

How did La Tri find themselves on the brink of exiting the 2026 finals, potentially suffering another group-stage elimination to follow the disappointments of 2002, 2014 and 2022?

Ahead of Ecuador's make-or-break encounter with Germany, Sports Mole breaks down the finishing problems and lack of alternative goal threats that have stalled La Tri's World Cup campaign.

Ecuador have a chance conversion problem at the 2026 World Cup

© Iconsport / Phd Press/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire

The biggest and possibly only significant problem has been the team's awful finishing at the 2026 finals.

Heading into the tournament, La Tri had won eight of 20 matches under their new boss, with their 19-game unbeaten run padded by a glut of draws.

While they kept a surfeit of clean sheets, La Tri were notably goal-shy, averaging a goal per game before their fifth appearance at the global tournament.

Although they were admittedly unfortunate to hit the woodwork three times in their tournament-opening defeat to Ivory Coast, who struck them with an Amad Diallo sucker punch in second-half stoppage time, their finishing against Curacao was substandard.

Eloy Room was lauded after making a staggering 15 saves on the day and deservedly so; however, the blunt truth was that many of Ecuador's efforts were poorly placed.

Eloy Room - Record breaker



All 15 saves against ??



Top performance ? pic.twitter.com/T4bKUeyyGU — Football Performances (@FCPerformances) June 21, 2026

For a side that created six big chances from 27 attempts, amounting to Expected Goals (xG) of 2.84, too many of the shots lacked real conviction.

Notably, four of Ecuador's six ostensibly clear-cut scoring opportunities fell to Enner Valencia, the team's talismanic captain and the player most Ecuadorians would have wanted on the end of those chances.

Yet therein lies the problem.

Are Ecuador too reliant on Valencia?

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Strikingly, Ecuador have failed to convert seven chances deemed clear-cut at the World Cup, with Valencia missing four — no player at the finals has squandered more.

Valencia, though, came into the tournament reportedly far from his physical best, and the 36-year-old was considered a doubt to face the Elephants in La Tri's opener.

It feels incredibly odd that Valencia remains the team's most potent and heavily relied-upon source of goals, having scored six of their 14 in qualifying.

The next players on the list, Felix Torres and Gonzalo Plata, netted two apiece. Torres, however, is a centre-back and cannot realistically be viewed as a consistent avenue for goals.

Plata's presence looks encouraging on paper, but Ecuador's problems are laid bare when you realise the Flamengo forward scored 25% of his eight international goals in CONMEBOL qualifying.

Jarringly, though, no player other than Valencia has scored more goals than Plata, even if he trails La Tri's top scorer by 41.

Torres and former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Pervis Estupinan come next on five, but although the latter is a flying full-back with a knack for the spectacular, such interventions cannot be a reliable source of goals.

The next forward on the goalscoring list in Beccacece's 26-man squad is Jordy Caicedo; however, the four-goal striker sat out La Tri's tournament-opening defeat against the Ivory Coast and was only introduced in the 89th minute against Curacao.

Next come three players on three goals, two of whom are a defender and a roaming ball-winner in Piero Hincapie and Moises Caicedo, respectively.

Without a doubt, someone on this side must finally stand up and take responsibility because the excuses have long since run dry.

Against Germany, there is no room left for hard-luck stories, only for players willing to own the moment and their performance.

If La Tri are to avoid another early exit — their fourth in five World Cup appearances — Thursday at MetLife Stadium must be the night when leaders emerge, not when shoulders shrink.