Ecuador vs. Germany: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 15:53 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 15:55

Already-qualified Germany will round off their Group E campaign at the 2026 World Cup with a contest against Ecuador in East Rutherford.

Germany are top of Group E on six points, while Ecuador occupy third, two points behind second-placed Ivory Coast ahead of the final matchday.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Ecuador vs. Germany kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 9pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Ecuador vs. Germany being played?

The World Cup fixture between Ecuador and Germany is being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

MetLife Stadium is the home of NFL outfits the New York Giants and the New York Jets.

How to watch Ecuador vs. Germany in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Ecuador and Germany?

Germany have won their two matches at the 2026 World Cup against Curacao and Ivory Coast, meaning that their spot in the round of 32 has already been secured.

DFB-Team are first in Group E on six points, three points ahead of second-placed Ivory Coast and five clear of Ecuador in third.

Germany's spot at the top of the section is already secure, and they will now meet a third-placed team from Group A, B, C, D or F in Boston on June 29.

Ecuador, meanwhile, will qualify as Group E runner-up, should they beat Germany, Curacao overcome Ivory Coast, and Ecuador finish above Curacao on overall goal difference.

Four points could also be enough to see them qualify in third, but only a win will do in this match to stand a serious chance of advancing through the group stage.

> Our full preview of Ecuador vs. Germany can be viewed here