World Cup 2026: Germany aim to banish "disastrous" and "embarrassing" recent history

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jun 2026 09:51 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 10:11

At a Glance Group: Group E: Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador Manager: Julian Nagelsmann (appointed September 2023) Titles: Four (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) Current run: Nine consecutive wins entering the tournament Opener: vs Curacao, June 14, NRG Stadium, Houston

Ahead of Germany's opening World Cup 2026 fixture against Curacao, Sports Mole senior reporter Oliver Thomas looks at their "embarrassing" recent record on a stage where they used to be a byword for consistency and success.

Germany vs. Curacao World Cup 2026 Match Preview ⚽? | "Bacuna Matata"

Germany's record in the World Cup historically has been incredible, reaching at least the quarter-finals every tournament from 1954 to 2014, but the last two have been disastrous, with group stage exits.

Germany will be determined to put the disappointment of those embarrassing back-to-back exits behind them this summer.

Germany World Cup knockout record 1954 to 2014 16/16 Consecutive tournaments reaching the quarterfinals or further, including four World Cup titles 2018 and 2022 0/2 Group stage exits in back-to-back tournaments, the first consecutive early exits since the 1930s

Germany's place in the 2026 pecking order

I think a lot of us have five or six nations we think can really progress deep into this tournament, and then four or five others who might be dark horses.

I just feel like Germany may be one of those nations in the middle, along with the likes of the Netherlands and Belgium.

I do not think many see Germany as a genuine contender for World Cup glory.

"Germany will be out with a bit of a point to prove, a nation with plenty of World Cup pedigree."

Nine wins and a new rhythm

This nation is in great form right now.

Since losing three games in a row in the middle of last year, including a surprise defeat to Slovakia in their opening World Cup qualifier, they have put together a run of nine wins in a row, five in qualifying and four more in friendlies this year, scoring two or more goals in eight of those wins.

Recent form: nine-game winning run W W W W W W W W W vs Northern Ireland W 3-1 WCQ, Sep 7, 2025 vs Luxembourg W 4-0 WCQ, Oct 10, 2025 at Northern Ireland W 1-0 WCQ, Oct 13, 2025 at Luxembourg W 2-0 WCQ, Nov 14, 2025 vs Slovakia W 6-0 WCQ, Nov 17, 2025 at Switzerland W 4-3 Friendly, Mar 27, 2026 vs Ghana W 2-1 Friendly, Mar 30, 2026 vs Finland W 4-0 Friendly, May 31, 2026 vs USA W 2-1 Friendly, Jun 6, 2026 9 Wins 0 Draws 0 Losses 29 Goals for 8 Goals against

The youngest manager and the oldest goalkeeper

They seem to have found their groove under Julian Nagelsmann, who is still only 38 years of age, 16 months younger than goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at 40.

38 Julian Nagelsmann Head coach 40 Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper, fifth World Cup

Neuer has decided to come out of retirement to play for Germany for a fifth time at the World Cup.

This Germany squad is a good mix of youth and experience.

I think they have got a pretty strong squad on paper, it is just whether they can transfer that recent form onto the big stage in a big tournament like this and really step up when it matters most.

What history says about Germany's slow starts

The last two World Cups, Germany lost their opening two group games and failed to recover.

Against Curacao, I just cannot envisage Germany slipping up against a team like this.

The biggest tests are against Ivory Coast and Ecuador later this month.

I expect a comfortable win in this first game.