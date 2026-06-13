World Cup 2026: Germany aim to banish "disastrous" and "embarrassing" recent history

Ahead of Germany's opening World Cup 2026 fixture against Curacao, Sports Mole senior reporter Oliver Thomas looks at their "embarrassing" recent record on a stage where they used to be a byword for consistency and success.
Germany's record in the World Cup historically has been incredible, reaching at least the quarter-finals every tournament from 1954 to 2014, but the last two have been disastrous, with group stage exits.
Germany will be determined to put the disappointment of those embarrassing back-to-back exits behind them this summer.
Germany's place in the 2026 pecking order
I think a lot of us have five or six nations we think can really progress deep into this tournament, and then four or five others who might be dark horses.
I just feel like Germany may be one of those nations in the middle, along with the likes of the Netherlands and Belgium.
I do not think many see Germany as a genuine contender for World Cup glory.
Nine wins and a new rhythm
This nation is in great form right now.
Since losing three games in a row in the middle of last year, including a surprise defeat to Slovakia in their opening World Cup qualifier, they have put together a run of nine wins in a row, five in qualifying and four more in friendlies this year, scoring two or more goals in eight of those wins.
The youngest manager and the oldest goalkeeper
They seem to have found their groove under Julian Nagelsmann, who is still only 38 years of age, 16 months younger than goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at 40.
Neuer has decided to come out of retirement to play for Germany for a fifth time at the World Cup.
This Germany squad is a good mix of youth and experience.
I think they have got a pretty strong squad on paper, it is just whether they can transfer that recent form onto the big stage in a big tournament like this and really step up when it matters most.
What history says about Germany's slow starts
The last two World Cups, Germany lost their opening two group games and failed to recover.
Against Curacao, I just cannot envisage Germany slipping up against a team like this.
The biggest tests are against Ivory Coast and Ecuador later this month.
I expect a comfortable win in this first game.