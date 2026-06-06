Jurgen Klopp agent delivers clear response to fresh Real Madrid links following Enrique Riquelme comments

By Ben Sully | 06 Jun 2026 10:38 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 10:40

Jurgen Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke has dismissed the suggestion that his client could become Real Madrid's next manager if Enrique Riquelme wins the club's presidential elections.

Real Madrid members will vote on Sunday whether to give Florentino Perez another term as president or go down a new path with Riquelme.

Perez is widely expected to come out on top, although Riquelme has done his best to garner attention and backing with claims of ambitious signings and a statement managerial pick.

Riquelme recently stated that he would sign the Manchester City duo of Rodri and Erling Haaland, even going as far as to hold up a Real Madrid shirt with the latter's name and number.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Klopp agent dismisses fresh Real Madrid links

The 37-year-old has since revealed that Klopp is his preferred managerial candidate, rather than Perez's preference of a second Real Madrid stint for Benfica head coach, Jose Mourinho.

Riquelme would instruct his preferred sporting director, Real Madrid legend Raul, to contact Klopp's camp if he secures the backing of the club's members.

However, Klopp's agent has dismissed the suggestion, insisting his client remains "happy" in his current job as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer.

“It’s annoying!" Kosicke said as per Florian Plettenburg. "Jurgen Klopp is happy in his role at Red Bull and has no ambitions to work as a coach at a club.”

Plettenburg claims that the Germany head coach role is the one job that appeals to the former Liverpool boss.

That position currently belongs to Julian Nagelsmann, but his future will depend on how Germany performs at the World Cup and whether he pursues a return to club management after the tournament.

© Iconsport / Joao Gregorio / ZUMA Press Wire

Matter of time until Mourinho's Real Madrid return

Barring a major surprise in the election, Mourinho will return to the Santiago Bernabeu 13 years after leaving the club.

Benfica have already confirmed Real Madrid's intention to appoint Mourinho, revealing that it will cost €15m (£13m) to release the Portuguese coach from his contract.

Mourinho will be tasked with finding a solution to lift a club that has gone two seasons without winning a major trophy.