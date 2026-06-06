England vs New Zealand: Thomas Tuchel dismisses Harry Kane fitness concerns ahead of World Cup warm-up game

By Ben Sully | 06 Jun 2026 10:04

England boss Thomas Tuchel has dismissed any concerns over Harry Kane's fitness ahead of Saturday's World Cup warm-up game against New Zealand.

Kane will need to play a key role if England are to have any hope of ending their 60-year wait for World Cup glory.

The England captain was substituted in each of the four knockout games at Euro 2024, albeit two of those matches went to extra time.

That experience, combined with Kane's age, has led to concerns about whether the 32-year-old will be able to play at his best throughout the tournament unless his minutes are carefully managed.

However, Tuchel has dismissed any fitness concerns, insisting that Kane is in "top shape" ahead of the 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Tuchel brushes off Kane fitness concerns

"Harry is a key player, there is no doubt," Tuchel said in Friday's press conference. "We take care of him but we also want him on the pitch.

"Ideally we can take some minutes off him, but if the matches are close do we really do this? Do we take our main goalscorer, our captain off? Maybe not.

"The most important thing is the shape Harry is in. He's in top shape, he is ready to go. He was the leading player who set the intensity in training today, on a defensive training day. He's used to high pressing, high intensity in the opponent's half with Bayern Munich.

"We don't have to be worried about him at all, even if it's hot and humid. He's shown the whole week he is ready, determined, he was so influential in Bayern's campaign, he scored three in the cup final.

"We have some good options (Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney) but Harry is the main guy up front."

© Imago / Mark Pain

England boss "little bit concerned" over pitch for New Zealand clash

The Three Lions will face New Zealand on Saturday in Tampa Bay before they play Costa Rica in Wednesday's warm-up clash in Orlando.

Tuchel was asked about whether his selection for Saturday's game will be influenced by concerns over the newly-laid pitch at Raymond James Stadium.

"I just saw it now. It will not affect my team selection," Tuchel said. "I saw a photo from a journalist which made me a little bit concerned, but let's decide when we are there. If there are any issues, we can always react to it."

England will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17, before they face Ghana and Panama in their final two group matches.