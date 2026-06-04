Preview: England vs New Zealand - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 04 Jun 2026 09:39 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 09:52

England's penultimate warm-up test for the 2026 World Cup takes place on Thursday evening, when the Three Lions butt heads with New Zealand in an international friendly at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Thomas Tuchel's side have another exhibition contest with Costa Rica on the horizon, but this midweek match represents the All Whites' final chance to build momentum before their Mundial campaign commences.

Match preview

Friendlies have been anything but friendly for England under Tuchel, who ought to be relishing the imminent return of competitive football given his Three Lions side have won just one of their last four exhibition encounters.

That solitary triumph was a convincing 3-0 beating of Wales in October, prior to which England were stunned by Senegal at the City Ground, and the less said about March's World Cup warm-up battles the better.

An uninspiring 1-1 draw with Uruguay and historic 1-0 defeat to Japan - who became the first Asian team to ever beat England in senior men's international football - sparked an all-too familiar sense of World Cup pessimism among Three Lions supporters, whose side are at risk of three consecutive games without a win for the first time since March 2024.

However, Tuchel's failed springtime experiments - such as the now-absent Phil Foden in the number nine role - should now be consigned to history, as the former Chelsea boss constructs his optimal tactical approach for the next global gathering.

England's dismal defeat to Japan did snap a 21-game scoring sequence for the Three Lions across all competitions, but never have the 1966 World Cup winners failed to find the net against New Zealand - albeit from a small sample size.

© Imago

Thursday's tussle will end a 35-year dry spell between England and New Zealand, whose only previous head-to-heads in senior men's football were fought over the space of five days in June 1991, ending in 1-0 and 2-0 wins for the Three Lions.

Over three decades on, the All Whites have belatedly qualified for a third men's World Cup after group-stage exits in the 1982 and 2010 editions, both of which saw New Zealand eliminated without a single victory.

Darren Bazeley's side were presented with an unprecedented opportunity to make the 2026 World Cup, though, as the last qualification cycle marked the first time in history that a team from Oceania would be guaranteed a spot at the tournament.

New Zealand unsurprisingly dominated their OFC minnows, scoring 19 goals across three first-round games, demolishing Fiji 7-0 in the semi-finals and strolling to a 3-0 final victory over New Caledonia to punch their ticket to North America.

Bazeley's men have been humbled by superior opposition in more recent times, though, having lost eight of their last 10 games in all tournaments, most recently a 4-0 hiding by Haiti in Fort Lauderdale on June 2.

New Zealand did at least upset Chile 4-1 in March's FIFA series, but their overall form does not bode well for challenging World Cup assignments against Belgium, Iran and Egypt in Group G.

England International Friendlies form:

D

L

England form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

L

New Zealand International Friendlies form:

L

W

L

New Zealand form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

While no England players are reported to be carrying injuries, Tuchel's men will not be at full strength just yet, as Arsenal quartet Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke are being given more time to recover from their Champions League final exploits.

With Rice out of the equation, Elliot Anderson and Kobbie Mainoo could pair up in the double pivot, while Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers should be primed for a start on the right wing, allowing Jude Bellingham to function centrally.

Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri, Josh King and Jason Steele are all training with the group in Florida despite being left out of the World Cup squad, but none should make their debut from the first whistle on Thursday.

On New Zealand's end, midfield duo Ryan Thomas and Joe Bell both sat out the Haiti defeat owing to leg injuries, and only the latter is in with a slim chance of coming back for the England fixture.

All 11 of the All Whites' starters against Haiti was eventually replaced, including Chris Wood, who became his nation's outright leading male appearance maker by winning his 89th cap last time out.

The 45-goal striker is expected to retain his place up top in Tampa, but Millwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe could displace Alex Paulsen in between the posts.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Mainoo; Rogers, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

New Zealand possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Bindon, Cacace; Stamenic, Rufer; Just, McCowatt, Randall; Wood

We say: England 4-0 New Zealand

What happened in March should have no bearing on what happens in June and July for England, who now have most of the first-choice attacking gang back together again.

Similarly, New Zealand's goal-laden World Cup qualifying displays have counted for little against non-OFC opponents, so a dominant victory for Tuchel's side is surely on the cards.

> Choose your best XI of England World Cup legends ahead of the tournament

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.