Liverpool transfer news: Curtis Jones's teammate confirms conversations over Inter move

By Ben Sully | 06 Jun 2026 09:34 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 09:36

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa has effectively confirmed Inter Milan's interest in teammate Curtis Jones.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move to the Italian giants in the January transfer window before Liverpool closed the door on a mid-season departure.

After failing to secure Jones's services in the winter, Inter have renewed their interest ahead of the official opening of the summer transfer window.

Last month, it was reported that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio had held talks with his Liverpool counterpart, Richard Hughes, over a potential move.

© Imago / Sportimage

Chiesa drops major hint over Jones's Liverpool future

Chiesa has now added fuel to the transfer speculation, revealing that he has had conversations with Jones about life in Italy.

"Jones just asked me what life is like in Italy,” Chiesa said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I told him it's great and the weather is better than Liverpool, which aside from that is a special place.

“Jones is really strong technically, Inter are right to think about him.”

While Jones may be a target for Inter, he is likely to gather more information about how he features in Andoni Iraola's plans before he makes a decision over his future.

The Liverpool academy product, who made 49 appearances in the 2025-26 season, is set to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield, which could tempt the club to entertain offers.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Chiesa ready to "look elsewhere" for playing time

In regard to his own future, Chiesa admits he is ready to consider his options after starting just five of his 36 competitive appearances in Arne Slot's second and final season in charge.

"I want to play,” Chiesa said. “If I don't find consistency in the Premier League, I'll have to look elsewhere.

“I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last one, very little. I'll go on a training camp in the US, then I'll talk to the club and the new coach, Iraola, and we'll see."

Chiesa has a couple of years left to run on his Liverpool deal, but at the age of 28, he is at a point in his career where he needs to be playing regularly, especially if he is to have any hope of getting back to the level he once displayed during his time at Juventus.