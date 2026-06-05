Rio Ngumoha future: Liverpool 'react' to Bayern Munich's interest in talented youngster

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Jun 2026 23:52

Liverpool have absolutely no intention of selling highly-rated winger Rio Ngumoha ahead of next season.

With legendary forward Mohamed Salah officially moving on this summer, the Merseyside giants are focused on reinforcing the attacking ranks.

The club are determined to safeguard their existing pool of elite young talent to preserve long-term tactical stability.

This clear stance will be thoroughly tested over the coming weeks as several prominent continental heavyweights begin targeting the club's top prospects.

Liverpool 'reject' transfer approaches for Ngumoha

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ngumoha, 17, has reportedly emerged as a primary summer transfer target for Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Liverpool have no interest in entertaining any offer from domestic or continental clubs for the teen sensation.

The German giants are eager to secure a dynamic option for their left flank and have been exploring a potential move for the talented teenager.

However, the Anfield hierarchy have firmly rebuffed these preliminary enquiries and insist that they have received no formal offers for his services.

Rio Ngumoha is not for sale, nor have Liverpool received any approach from Bayern or other clubs.



Ngumoha is on a long-term contract, established in the first team, and the aim this summer is for #LFC to add not diminish in wide areas.? pic.twitter.com/98fK25ynP9 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 5, 2026

Ngumoha remains committed to a long-term contract on Merseyside after establishing himself within the first-team squad over the past year.

How did Ngumoha fare in breakthrough Liverpool season?

© Imago

The rapid development of the teenage forward has provided vital attacking depth following the high-profile exit of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich last year.

Ngumoha enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough campaign under the previous coaching regime, registering 29 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with two goals.

The teenager's impressive progression has even earned him a temporary call-up to train with the senior England preparation squad ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

The Liverpool recruitment department are actively working to add further attacking options rather than weakening the existing squad in wide areas.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande remains the priority to ensure the teenage maestro can develop without carrying an excessive burden.

The Reds are believed to have made contact with the Bundesliga side for the Ivorian, who is also understood to be a Paris Saint-Germain target.