Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos hold 'genuine interest' in £120m Chelsea midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Jun 2026 17:25

Real Madrid reportedly retain a genuine interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez ahead of what could be another busy summer at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Argentina international joined Chelsea from Benfica in a £106.8m deal in January 2023 and has since established himself as one of the most influential midfielders in the Premier League, making 169 appearances and scoring 31 goals for the Blues.

Fernandez remains under contract until 2032, leaving Chelsea under little pressure to sell, although the club would reportedly consider offers in the region of £120m should a serious suitor emerge.

The midfielder has previously spoken of his desire to live in Madrid one day, comments that have inevitably fuelled speculation linking him with a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid eye move for Enzo Fernandez?

© Imago / Crystal Pix

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid continue to monitor Fernandez's situation as the Argentine prepares to represent his country at the World Cup.

Florentino Perez has secured another term as club president following victory over challenger Enrique Riquelme, paving the way for Jose Mourinho's expected return to the Bernabeu.

Perez recently declared that Madrid would be prepared to spend at least €150m (£129.4m) on a new Galactico, although the identity of that player remains a source of intense speculation.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has frequently been linked with that description, but the Bundesliga giants have made it abundantly clear that the France international is not available for transfer.

Fernandez therefore remains one of several elite names under consideration, even if Perez previously suggested that his mystery target does not currently play in the Premier League.

Blow for Manchester City in the race for Enzo Fernandez?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Manchester City have also been strongly linked with Fernandez as they prepare for life after Pep Guardiola.

Incoming boss Enzo Maresca is reportedly keen to be reunited with the Argentine midfielder and views him as an ideal addition to City's next-generation midfield.

There also remains uncertainty surrounding Rodri's long-term future, with Real Madrid among the clubs credited with an interest in the Ballon d'Or winner.

If Madrid decide to seriously pursue Fernandez, their involvement could significantly complicate City's plans, as Los Blancos rarely enter the market for a priority target without making a substantial effort to complete the deal.