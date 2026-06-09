Man City transfer news: Contract extension confirmed for player with “huge potential” ahead of Enzo Mareaca arrival

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jun 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 16:37

Manchester City have announced that Divine Mukasa has extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2030.

The versatile 18-year-old midfielder joined the Citizens from West Ham United in 2023 and became a star player for the club’s Under-18s and Elite Development Squad, recording 26 goals and 32 assists across 75 games in all tournaments.

Mukasa's impressive form was rewarded with a place in Pep Guardiola’s senior squad, making his debut for Man City in September 2025 before racking up a further five first-team appearances.

The England Under-19 international gained valuable experience on loan at Leicester City during the second half of last season, chipping in with two goals and three assists in 15 Championship matches.

Mukasa is now keen to develop into regular first-team player at Man City and is delighted to have committed his future to the club by penning a new four-year deal.

Viana “excited to see Mukasa develop further” after contract extension confirmed

“I am really excited to see what the future has in store for me,” Mukasa told mancity.com following confirmation of his contract extension.

“I have learnt so much since the day I arrived at the club from players and staff alike. The experiences I have gained have definitely bettered me as a player and a person.

“With this said, I can only use the environment to continue to progress. My taste of first team football at City earlier last season has only furthered my ambition to compete at the highest level.”

Director of Football Hugo Viana, who is in charge of player recruitment and contract renewals at Man City, added: “In Divine, I feel we have someone with huge potential. It’s really good news that he has decided to extend his stay with us.

“Since he came to City in 2023, he has consistently improved and developed. He works hard, shows humility and is eager to learn. That is a great combination for any young footballer.

“He has shown really positive development throughout his loan at Leicester, and we are excited to see him develop further over the coming seasons. I am really pleased for Divine – he deserves this.”

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Mukasa could link up with Maresca’s Man City squad for pre-season

It remains to be seen whether Mukasa will be reintegrated into Man City’s senior squad ahead of the 2026-27 season under Enzo Maresca, who is expected to succeed Guardiola as head coach at the Etihad.

Mukasa will likely link up with the first team during pre-season where he will get the chance to impress Maresca before a decision is made over another possible loan exit.

Should Mukasa remain at Man City, he would face stern competition for starts in either midfield or attack, as the likes of Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Omar Marmoush will all be competing for places in central attacking roles.

Meanwhile, Man City are believed to be making positive progress in talks with key defender Josko Gvardiol over a new contract, but the future of midfielder Rodri - who will soon enter the last 12 months of his contract - is set to be decided after the 2026 World Cup.