Czech Republic lineup vs. South Korea: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group A clash as Golden Boot hopeful Schick starts up front

By Jonathan O'Shea | 09 Jun 2026 16:23

Pitched into Group A at World Cup 2026, playoff winners Czech Republic will aim to put early points on the board when they meet South Korea in Guadalajara.

After winning two penalty shootouts to qualify, the Czechs will get their campaign under way on Thursday, when veteran coach Miroslav Koubek is likely to field a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Featuring on the left of that back three, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ladislav Krejci will captain the side, as midfield fulcrum Tomas Soucek was stripped of the armband earlier this year.

Set to see off competition from Braga's Lucas Hornicek, playoff penalty hero Matej Kovar should start in goal, having also helped PSV Eindhoven win the Eredivisie title.

Meanwhile, lone frontman Patrik Schick has already scored six goals in seven major tournament games and was joint-top scorer at Euro 2020.

Like Soucek and several others in a notably tall team, the Bayer Leverkusen striker also poses an aerial threat, with headers accounting for three of his five strikes in UEFA qualifying.

Currently his country's 'Player of the Year', Lyon creator Pavel Sulc will link up with Schick, while Adam Hlozek and Lukas Provod are probably vying for one more place in the Czech front line.

Czech Republic possible starting lineup: Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Cerv, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick

> Click here to see how South Korea could line up against Czech Republic