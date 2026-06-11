Thursday's World Cup predictions and previews as hosts Mexico take on South Africa

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 08:33

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions involves the opening match of the tournament, as hosts Mexico take on South Africa in Group A.

© Imago / ImagenShop

The 2026 World Cup gets underway on Thursday night when co-hosts Mexico face South Africa in their opening Group A fixture at Estadio Azteca (Mexico City Stadium).

Representing the first of 104 games in total in the expanded 48-team era, this fixture serves as a nostalgic flip of the script from 2010, when Rafael Marquez cancelled out Siphiwe Tshabalala’s iconic opening strike in a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg.

We say: Mexico 2-1 South Africa

The fact that Mexico have kept six clean sheets in their last eight internationals should not faze a South African outfit who have found the net in nine of their last 11 matches heading into the World Cup. Furthermore, five of the last six fixtures involving Bafana Bafana have seen both teams score.

Broos typically adopts a more pragmatic, counter-attacking approach against stronger opposition, though, and remaining laser-focused in a highly hostile Azteca atmosphere could prove challenging.

Indeed, Mexico possess the home advantage and superior squad depth over South Africa. With that in mind, expect El Tri to handle the pressure and kick-start their World Cup campaign in positive fashion.

> Click here to read our full preview for Mexico vs. South Africa, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

Kicking off their Group A campaign at World Cup 2026, both South Korea and the Czech Republic will look to get early points on the board when they meet in Guadalajara on Thursday.

In a group also featuring South Africa and tournament co-hosts Mexico, only a top-two finish will ensure progress to the knockout phase.

We say: South Korea 1-1 Czech Republic

Though the Czechs are on a roll, it could be a cagey affair between two very different teams, as avoiding defeat on the opening day will be their priority.

Both feature way down the list of potential winners in Sports Mole's World Cup betting guide, so claiming one point would edge them towards a respectable place in the last 32.

> Click here to read our full preview for South Korea vs. Czech Republic, including team news and possible lineups