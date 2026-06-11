Man City identify Elliot Anderson alternative after 'new' £121m bid - and it's another Man Utd target

By Lewis Blain | 11 Jun 2026 07:37

Manchester City are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market as preparations continue for life after the legendary Pep Guardiola.

With former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca expected to take charge at the Etihad Stadium, strengthening the midfield has emerged as one of the club's top priorities ahead of the new campaign.

Now, a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano has revealed both a huge 'new bid' for Elliot Anderson and another Premier League midfielder under consideration.

Man City submit new Elliot Anderson offer as midfield alternative named

© Imago / News Images

Romano reports that City have submitted an improved proposal worth £106 million guaranteed plus a further £15 million in add-ons for the Nottingham Forest and England star.

The offer takes the total package to a potential £121 million, with Forest are understood to be holding out for more than £120 million as a fixed fee due to growing interest from other teams such as Manchester United.

City have been leading the race for Anderson since March and remain optimistic that an agreement can eventually be reached. The 23-year-old is viewed as one of the most complete young talents in English football and a player capable of becoming a cornerstone of Maresca's midfield.

However, City are also planning for alternative scenarios should negotiations become more complicated. Romano added that Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is 'also on the shortlist' - another midfielder wanted by United.

The Italy international has long been admired by City and would bring proven Premier League experience, technical quality and leadership to the centre of the pitch.

?? As expected, Manchester City sent new bid for Elliot Anderson for £106m guaranteed fee plus £15m add-ons.



Nottingham Forest want £120m+ fixed to sell the midfielder as also aware of Man United interest.#MCFC pushing to get in done + Sandro Tonali also on shortlist. ? pic.twitter.com/z4JUkEIOBs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2026

Could Man City sign Sandro Tonali as well as Elliot Anderson?

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

It may sound ambitious, but signing both players is not completely out of the question either.

Bernardo Silva's departure leaves a major void in City's midfield options, while uncertainty continues to surround Rodri's future amid ongoing links with Real Madrid - even if the Spaniard remains at the club, Maresca could still feel that significant reinforcements are required to refresh an ageing engine room.

Anderson and Tonali would offer different qualities. Anderson is an energetic, progressive midfielder capable of driving forward with the ball and covering huge distances, while Tonali is a more established operator who can dictate tempo and provide tactical control in deeper areas.

United are also targeting both players as part of Michael Carrick's midfield rebuild, highlighting just how highly regarded they are across the Premier League.

With City entering a new era after Guardiola, it would not be surprising to see them pursue multiple midfield additions rather than placing all their hopes on a single marquee signing.