Preview: Qatar vs Switzerland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 16:43

Qatar and Switzerland will begin their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Santa Clara on Saturday.

The two teams, who are set to meet for the first time in a competitive match, are competing in Group B at this summer's competition alongside Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Match preview

Qatar are competing in the finals of a World Cup for just the second time following on from their appearance as hosts in 2022, when they were knocked out in the group stage.

The Maroons secured their spot at this summer's competition with a 2-1 success over UAE last October, and they have since played six matches without managing to post a win, including a 1-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland in a friendly at the end of May.

Julen Lopetegui's side were then held to a 1-1 draw by El Salvador in their final pre-World Cup friendly on June 6, so their preparations have not been the best, and they will open their 2026 tournament with a clash against a solid Switzerland outfit.

Group B does look incredibly open, with Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina also present, and a win in the first match would place Qatar in an excellent spot to reach the knockout round of a World Cup for the first time, especially with third place also potentially meaning qualification.

Qatar have only face Switzerland on one previous occasion and were victorious, recording a 1-0 win when the two countries locked horns in a friendly back in 2018.

© Imago / Naushad

Switzerland, meanwhile, are regulars in the finals of World Cups. Indeed, this will be their 13th participation in the competition, and each of their last three tournaments have ended in the round of 16, so it would be a surprise if a group-stage exit occurred.

The national team's best-ever performances at a World Cup came in 1934, 1938 and 1954, when they were present in the quarter-finals, while they have not been knocked out in the group stage since 2010, meaning that there is pressure on the current crop.

Murat Yakin's team will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Australia in their final pre-World Cup friendly, while they beat Jordan 4-1 at the end of May.

A-Team have only actually lost one of their last 14 matches in all competitions, which was a 4-3 reverse to Germany in a friendly at the end of March.

As a result, Switzerland will enter this competition in strong form, and they will be looking for an opening win over Qatar ahead of their final two group games with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Canada.

Qatar form (all competitions):

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Switzerland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag and Edmilson Junior appears to have emerged as Qatar's first-choice front three for this summer's tournament, so that is expected to be the attacking unit in this match.

Afif has scored 39 times for his country and will be tasked with scoring the goals this summer, while Edmilson is still looking for his first strike for the national team.

Mahmud Abunada could start between the sticks, while Pedro Miguel and Boualem Khoukhi are set to operate as the central defenders for Qatar at the 2026 World Cup.

As for Switzerland, head coach Yakin has a number of decisions to make, especially in the attacking areas, where a number of players are competing for starting roles.

Breel Embolo has 24 goals for his national team and is an option for the centre-forward spot, but it is expected that Burnley's Zeki Amdouni will start through the middle.

There will be plenty of experience in the Switzerland XI in the shape of Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka, while Remo Freuler is set to operate in midfield.

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Abunada; Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ahmed; Laye, Fathi, Gaber; Abdurisag, Afif, Edmilson

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Amdouni

We say: Qatar 1-2 Switzerland

This is a tough match to predict, and it would not be a surprise to see a draw occur in this one. However, Switzerland, who feature in our World Cup betting guide, can call upon the greater quality across the pitch, and we are expecting A-Team to navigate their way to a victory in their section opener.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.