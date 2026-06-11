Roy Keane names who will start for England against vs Croatia - Anthony Gordon or Marcus Rashford

By Lewis Blain | 11 Jun 2026 07:14

England head into their 2026 World Cup opener against Croatia with momentum firmly on their side after an encouraging 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Thomas Tuchel's side looked far sharper in their final warm-up match, with several players making strong cases for inclusion in his starting XI at AT&T Stadium.

One of the biggest selection dilemmas remains on the left flank, where Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford appear to be battling for a place.

Roy Keane reveals who should start for England against Croatia at 2026 World Cup

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking on ITV after England's win over Costa Rica, Manchester United legend Roy Keane admitted Tuchel now has the type of selection headache every manager wants before a major tournament.

"I think Thomas Tuchel will be pleased. There was more intensity tonight in terms of the opposition. A good urgency from England that I enjoyed," Keane said.

"You want players to give you a headache.

"Anthony Gordon will be on a high with his dream move to Barcelona. Gordon, you would think, would get the nod [over Rashford].

"A dream scenario for the manager. The players driving each other on."

Gordon certainly strengthened his case in Orlando, as the 25-year-old played a key role in England's opening goal before calmly converting a second-half penalty, continuing the impressive form that has followed his headline-grabbing move to Barcelona.

While Rashford remains a hugely dangerous option, Keane's verdict suggests Gordon's recent performances may have edged him into pole position for the Croatia clash.

Latest England team news ahead of Croatia clash at Dallas Stadium

© Iconsport / PA Images

Elsewhere, Bukayo Saka appears set to be available despite ongoing fitness management following the Achilles issue that affected the latter stages of Arsenal's title-winning campaign.

Tuchel confirmed before the Costa Rica match that England are still carefully building Saka back up, but reassured supporters that the winger is still training with the group. Given his importance to the side, the Three Lions are expected to continue managing his workload closely ahead of the tournament opener.

Another intriguing battle concerns the No.10 role.

Jude Bellingham got the nod against Costa Rica ahead of Morgan Rogers and delivered an impressive audition. The Real Madrid star was heavily involved throughout, creating chances, driving forward with purpose and playing an important part in England's second goal.

Rogers remains a serious contender after an outstanding season with Aston Villa, but Bellingham's display may have given him the edge heading into the Croatia game.