Preview: South Korea vs Czech Republic - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 09 Jun 2026 15:20 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 15:24

Kicking off their Group A campaign at World Cup 2026, both South Korea and the Czech Republic will look to get early points on the board when they meet in Guadalajara on Thursday.

In a group also featuring South Africa and tournament co-hosts Mexico, only a top-two finish will ensure progress to the knockout phase.

Match preview

South Korea are all set for a 12th World Cup, which is the most of any Asian nation, and this year's finals will be their 11th straight appearance.

However, stretching back to their debut in 1986, the Taegeuk Warriors have only produced seven wins from 38 games so far - most coming as co-hosts in 2002.

His country's captain at that memorable tournament, Hong Myung-bo will now lead South Korea into a World Cup for the second time, having presided over a dismal group-stage exit at Brazil 2014.

Hong's side were the only unbeaten team throughout AFC qualifying, winning 11 and drawing five matches while racking up 40 goals in the process.

The lone opponent they failed to beat was Palestine - who held out for two plucky draws - leaving them six points ahead of runners-up Jordan in the second group stage.

Ranked 25th by FIFA, they recently ended preparations with success over El Salvador, as Lee Dong-gyeong's pinpoint free-kick sealed victory in Utah.

Having already thumped Trinidad & Tobago 5-0 a few days earlier, South Korea are now nicely warmed up for a first World Cup encounter with the Czech Republic - three previous friendlies resulted in one win apiece.

© Iconsport / CTK

Taking a more circuitous route than their opening opponents, the Czech Republic stole into this World Cup via the UEFA playoffs.

Last year, they were pipped to top spot in Group L by Croatia, after a humbling 2-1 loss to Faroe Islands had cost Ivan Hasek his job. Interim coach Jaroslav Kostl then handed the reins to 74-year-old Miroslav Koubek, a vastly experienced veteran.

Having lost their semi-final against Sweden on the road to Qatar 2022, it was feared that the Czechs would miss out once again; yet they rode their luck in beating both the Republic of Ireland and Denmark on penalties following a pair of dramatic 2-2 draws.

Runners-up in 1934 and 1962 when playing as a unified Czechoslovakia, they have struggled to make much impression since, and this is their first World Cup appearance for 20 years.

At Germany 2006, they were eliminated in the group stage, but hopes of a run to the knockout rounds this time have been raised by a recent sequence of six straight wins.

Since getting together for their pre-tournament camp, Koubek's side have beaten Kosovo 2-1 and Guatemala 3-1, crucially maintaining momentum.

Unafraid to take the direct route, the Czechs' towering team will pose a serious threat from set pieces; half of their qualifying goals came via dead-ball situations, including seven from corners.

Fittingly, they will start Group A with the first of two matches in Mexico, at about 2,000 metres above sea level.

South Korea form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Czech Republic form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

© Imago

Just two goals away from equalling South Korea's all-time scoring record, held by Cha Bum-kun for the last 40 years, captain Son Heung-min should start up front on Thursday.

The LAFC striker has been directly involved in four of the Taegeuk Warriors' last 10 World Cup goals and recorded 14 goal involvements in AFC qualifying.

Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lee Kang-in are leading the queue to staff Son's supply line.

Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae will helm a back three, but fellow defender Cho Yu-min has been ruled out after sustaining a foot injury; uncapped Jo Wi-je was called up as the latter's replacement.

While Son is South Korea's star man, Patrik Schick has previously scored six goals in seven major tournament appearances for the Czech Republic - the Bayer Leverkusen striker also netted five times in qualifying.

Pavel Sulc will be the Czechs' key creator, playing just ahead of experienced midfielder Tomas Soucek, who was stripped of the captaincy earlier this year.

Starting in a back three, Ladislav Krejci will therefore skipper the side, with playoff penalty hero Matej Kovar expected to feature between the posts.

South Korea possible starting lineup:

Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom; Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Cerv, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick

We say: South Korea 1-1 Czech Republic

Though the Czechs are on a roll, it could be a cagey affair between two very different teams, as avoiding defeat on the opening day will be their priority.

Both feature way down the list of potential winners in Sports Mole's World Cup betting guide, so claiming one point would edge them towards a respectable place in the last 32.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.