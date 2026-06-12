USA vs Paraguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

After all the hype, World Cup 2026 co-hosts USA finally get their Group D campaign under way in Los Angeles on Friday evening, with unfancied Paraguay aiming to spoil the big occasion.
Pitched into a potentially close-fought group also featuring Australia and Turkey, both the co-hosts and their South American rivals will target a fast start.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for both sides.
USA vs. PARAGUAY
USA
Out: None
Doubtful: Chris Richards (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Freese; Freeman, M. Robinson, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, A. Robinson; Pulisic, Tillman; Balogun
PARAGUAY
Out: None
Doubtful: Julio Enciso (quadriceps)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria