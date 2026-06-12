USA vs Paraguay injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Jun 2026 02:00

After all the hype, World Cup 2026 co-hosts USA finally get their Group D campaign under way in Los Angeles on Friday evening, with unfancied Paraguay aiming to spoil the big occasion.

Pitched into a potentially close-fought group also featuring Australia and Turkey, both the co-hosts and their South American rivals will target a fast start.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for both sides.

© Imago

USA

Out: None

Doubtful: Chris Richards (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Freese; Freeman, M. Robinson, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, A. Robinson; Pulisic, Tillman; Balogun

PARAGUAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Julio Enciso (quadriceps)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria