South Korea lineup vs. Czech Republic: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group A clash as Son fights for place up front

By Jonathan O'Shea | 09 Jun 2026 15:57 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 15:59

Starting their Group A campaign at World Cup 2026 with a game against the Czech Republic in Guadalajara, South Korea will naturally name their strongest lineup on Thursday.

Head coach Hong Myung-bo - set to manage his nation at a second global finals - has a big call to make in attack, where a Korean icon bears the weight of immense expectation.

Just two goals short of levelling the country's all-time scoring record, captain Son Heung-min could start up front, having posted an impressive 14 goal involvements in AFC qualifying, but he may be asked to play a support role instead.

Ex-Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has excelled with Besiktas and offers a more conventional physical presence through the centre; an outsider to start, Cho Gue-sung led the line in South Korea's final warm-up friendly.

There are several contenders to supply a lone frontman, with Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung and Lee Kang-in probably leading the way.

Ulsan HD's Lee Dong-gyeong did his prospects no harm by scoring a superb free-kick in last week's 1-0 win over El Salvador, but he may have to make do with a place on the bench.

As ever, Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae will hold together a three-man defence, while it remains to be seen whether Germany-born utility man Jens Castrop can force his way in at wing-back or central midfield.

South Korea possible starting lineup: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom; Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min

> Click here to see how Czech Republic could line up against South Korea