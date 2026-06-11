Arsenal legend weighs in on Noni Madueke England World Cup debate after Costa Rica horror miss

By Ben Knapton | 11 Jun 2026 12:02 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 12:02

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has defended Noni Madueke's selection in the England World Cup 2026 squad following the winger's howler against Costa Rica on Wednesday night.

The Three Lions wrapped up their preparations for the upcoming competition with a straightforward 3-0 triumph over the Costa Ricans, thanks to Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins's efforts.

Madueke was given the nod over Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka to start on the right flank, but the ex-Chelsea man made headlines for the wrong reasons during the first half.

Madueke was played clean through by Jude Bellingham, skipped past opposing goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira and had the goal at his mercy, only to hit the post and fail to catch the rebound under control.

The attacker was able to laugh at his gaffe, although the incident reignited debate about Madueke's place in the squad over the omitted Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

Arsenal legend defends Noni Madueke England squad selection

A HUGE opportunity for 2-0! ?



Madueke misses with the goal at his mercy ?#ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/3Lv46RG9Wn — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 10, 2026

However, Arsenal icon Winterburn is confident that Madueke can make the desired impact at the World Cup, even if he also believes that Foden and Palmer should also be in the ranks.

"I think Noni is a great squad player," Winterburn said. "I think he integrates well in the camp and this is important. On the pitch, he has been in most squads under Tuchel.

"And he knows him well and his personality and that he can be a big threat later in games or even if he starts. So, I can understand Madueke being in the squad.

"In terms of Palmer and Foden missing out, they are great players and I would have thought they should also be in the squad."

Madueke's end product was often called into question during his first season at Arsenal, although eight goals in all competitions was not a disastrous return for the 24-year-old, who scored eye-catching strikes against Club Brugge and Crystal Palace.

How well did Noni Madueke play against Costa Rica?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Besides the winger's comical moment, Madueke's overall performance for England against Costa Rica was what fans have come to expect from a player of his profile.

The ex-Chelsea man was as dangerous as ever with the ball at his feet, completing three successful dribbles from four attempts and drawing two fouls, while also completing four progressive carries.

Madueke's dribbling expertise and ability to win England a free kick contributed to the Arsenal man winning seven of his eight ground duels, but he was also unable to generate a key pass and only managed one shot on target.

Madueke is expected to lose his right-wing spot to Saka when the World Cup begins, but his underlying numbers at least proved his worth as a dynamic option against a fatigued defence.

Nigel Winterburn was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of bet365 Bonus Code.