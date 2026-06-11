USA vs. Paraguay: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 11:07 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 11:09

Co-hosts USA will begin their 2026 World Cup with a clash against Paraguay.

USA are in action at SoFi Stadium in their tournament opener, and they are also competing in Group D alongside Australia and Turkey.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does USA vs. Paraguay kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 2am on Saturday morning.

Where is USA vs. Paraguay being played?

The World Cup fixture between USA and Paraguay will take place at SoFi Stadium, which is situated in Inglewood, California, USA.

The stadium generally has a capacity of 70,240 but can be expanded to over 100,000, and it is the home of NFL teams Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

How to watch USA vs. Paraguay in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBCiPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup opener will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for USA and Paraguay?

USA will be desperate to begin their tournament with a win, especially as an opening success would place them in an excellent spot to reach the knockout round of the competition.

The United States have actually reached the round of 16 in three of their last four appearances at a World Cup, including in 2022, but they missed out on the competition in 2018.

Paraguay, meanwhile, are in the finals for the first time since 2010, when they made it to the quarter-finals, which represents their best-ever performance in the competition.

Group D is incredibly open with Australia and Turkey also involved, and all four teams will believe that they can advance to at least the first knockout round.

USA and Paraguay have locked horns on nine previous occasions, with the former leading the overall head-to-head record five wins to two.

> Our full preview of USA vs. Paraguay can be found here