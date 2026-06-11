USA vs. Paraguay: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 09:07 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 09:19

USA and Paraguay will lock horns at SoFi Stadium on Friday evening, as both sides get their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns underway.

The pair are competing in Group D at this summer's competition alongside Australia and Turkey.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between USA and Paraguay ahead of their battle in California.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 9

USA wins: 5

Draws: 2

Paraguay wins: 2

This is a fixture that has been played on nine previous occasions, with USA leading the overall head-to-head record five wins to Paraguay's two, while there have also been two draws.

The last meeting between the two sides was a friendly towards the end of 2025, with Giovanni Reyna and Folarin Balogun on the scoresheet for USA in a 2-1 success.

Six of their nine games have been friendlies, with the pair also meeting twice in the Copa America, with Paraguay winning 3-1 in July 2007 and USA triumphing 1-0 in June 2016.

Only once have USA and Paraguay met at a World Cup, which came all the way back in 1930, with USA recording a 3-0 victory courtesy of a hat-trick from Bert Patenaude, who is the all-time top goalscorer in this particular fixture with three.

Previous meetings

Nov 15, 2025: USA 2-1 Paraguay (International Friendlies)

Mar 27, 2018: USA 1-0 Paraguay (International Friendlies)

June 12, 2016: USA 1-0 Paraguay (Copa America)

Mar 28, 2011: USA 0-1 Paraguay (International Friendlies)

Jul 02, 2007: USA 1-3 Paraguay (Copa America)

Jul 06, 2003: USA 2-0 Paraguay (International Friendlies)

Mar 14, 1998: USA 2-2 Paraguay (International Friendlies)

June 04, 1997: USA 0-0 Paraguay (International Friendlies)

Jul 17, 1930: USA 3-0 Paraguay (World Cup)

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