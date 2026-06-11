Wolves sack Rob Edwards, defend controversial decision ahead of Cesar Peixoto appointment

By Darren Plant | 11 Jun 2026 11:44

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that they have sacked head coach Rob Edwards in a decision that has split the club's fanbase.

Despite just five wins from 30 games, Edwards appeared to be safe in his position in the Molineux dugout having been heavily involved in the signings of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez, both deals being finalised this week.

Edwards also featured in Jimenez's unveiling video on social media on Tuesday night, but reports emerged less than 24 hours later which claimed that he would be replaced by Gil Vicente manager Cesar Peixoto.

A report has since suggested that Edwards learned of the development through a family member, and was subsequently informed that he had been sacked through contacting Wolves chiefs of his own accord while on holiday.

However, in an official statement on Thursday morning, executive chairman Nathan Shi defended the decision to part ways with Edwards.

© Imago / Action Plus

Wolves defend Edwards sacking

Shi, who had been praised for Wolves signing the likes of Trippier and Jimenez ahead of a return to the Championship, suggested that it would have been wrong of the club to "take the easiest path".

In a lengthy statement, Shi said: "I would like to personally thank Rob and his staff for everything they have given to Wolves during what has been a very difficult period in the club’s recent history.

"Rob accepted the challenge of returning to Wolves at a time when the situation was extremely challenging, and throughout his time here he has conducted himself with professionalism, integrity and commitment.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision. Following the end of the season, we undertook a thorough review of every aspect of the football operation.

"This process involved careful consideration of many factors and extensive reflection on what we believe is required to help the club progress over the coming years.

"Our decision was not about character, professionalism or dedication. It was about determining what we believe gives Wolves the strongest opportunity to move forward from a sporting perspective.

"While there were positive signs and areas of progress, we ultimately concluded that a different football direction would better align with the style, identity and level of competitiveness we want to establish at the club.

"It would have been easier to continue with what was familiar. However, leadership is not about choosing the easiest path, but about making the difficult decisions we believe are right for the future of the football club which will put Wolves on the strongest platform to move forward.

"Our ambition is to build a football club capable of achieving sustainable success. That requires clarity of vision, alignment throughout the football operation and the courage to make difficult decisions when we believe they are in the best interests of the club."

© Imago

Are Wolves reuniting with Jorge Mendes?

While Peixoto has just guided Gil Vicente to a surprise sixth-placed finish in Primeira Liga, it comes as no surprise to any Wolves fan that he is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Owners Fosun International relied heavily on additions from the Portuguese's stable during their early years at Molineux.

That ultimately led to promotion to the Premier League in their second year, and it appears clear that they are hoping for a similar impact this time around.

Although some Wolves fans will welcome a stronger association with Mendes, the club's reputation has taken a major hit over the manner in which they have parted company with Edwards.

Above all else, Edwards featured in a club video announcing the Jimenez signing on Tuesday night. Almost exactly 36 hours later, he has been sacked.

Wolves chiefs knew that they were parting ways with Edwards when that video was made. Not only does that go completely against the ethos of the club, they have shown a huge level of disrespect to a former player and coach who only joined Wolves seven months ago and expressed that he was taking on his dream job.