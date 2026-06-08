Wolves transfer news: Kieran Trippier signing confirmed as Rob Edwards talks up England international's arrival

By Darren Plant | 08 Jun 2026 23:18

Head coach Rob Edwards has admitted that Kieran Trippier turned down a number of clubs in order to sign for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Upon announcing his pending exit from Newcastle United before the end of the season, the 35-year-old would have attracted widespread admirers from the Premier League and abroad.

However, the right-back has decided to sign a two-year contract with Wolves, who are returning to the Championship after an eight-year stay in the top flight.

The transfer was confirmed on Monday night, and Edwards has talked up Wolves getting a deal over the line for the 54-cap England international.

Getting our first deal done early ✍️ pic.twitter.com/IUFYSGWDCN — Wolves (@Wolves) June 8, 2026

Edwards reacts to Wolves signing Trippier

Speaking to the club's official website, Edwards suggests that Trippier wasted no time in indicating that he wanted to complete a move to Molineux.

He said: "I’m so happy to bring him here, because when we met, it was really evident that he really wants to come to Wolves. He wants to help us get promoted again, so this is really something for us to achieve.

"There’s something to aim for, there’s something to play for, and he was really keen on that. He was also keen on stressing how important the dressing room will be, and that we’re able to do good work in this window, but he means business.

"He did have good options, so for us to be able to get it over the line and get him in is a real coup for us. But it shows what a big club we are. We are a big draw and building on the Andre news, I don’t think we could have had a better start to the summer with what we’re trying to do."

Edwards has recently revealed that Wolves will switch to a back four next season, effectively confirming that Trippier will be used as a right-back.

© Imago / Focus Images

The Englishman added: "We’ll play him in his best position and then it’s down to him to make sure he’s in the team! I mentioned the other week that I want us to be a back four because that allows us to get more midfielders or more forwards on the pitch.

"But he’s really intelligent, and he’s got great technical abilities, he’s really good with set pieces, he’s got real game understanding, so we’ll be able to, if needed – without getting too technical or too tactical now, because I don’t want to reveal everything – we’ll be able to play him backing up a winger, or play him a little bit more inside, or because he’s still fit enough to go overlapping and underlapping as well.

"Whatever’s required for that particular game, he’ll be capable of understanding and being able to adapt within game as well. His knowledge is almost like he’s a manager on the pitch, so he’ll be capable of doing everything.

"We’ve spoken a lot about how we’ll be able to utilise all his strengths, but one of his big ones, is his technical and tactical understanding, and being able to make good decisions whilst under the pressure of the game."

© Imago / IPS

Jimenez the next Wolves signing?

If reports are to be believed, a number of Wolves staff have travelled to Mexico in an attempt to secure a reunion with Raul Jimenez, whose exit from Fulham on a free transfer was confirmed on Monday.

Jimenez has already publicly acknowledged that he would give consideration to returning to Wolves this summer.