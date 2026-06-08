World Cup History: Countries That Have Never Qualified

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World Cup History: Countries That Have Never Qualified
© Imago

The FIFA World Cup is heading into its 23rd edition, yet 128 of FIFA's 211 member associations have never appeared at the tournament. That figure has decreased ahead of the 2026 finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan all securing qualification for the first time in their history.

India remain the most notable absentee from the World Cup. Despite being the world's most populous country, India have never qualified for the tournament, having failed in all 10 of their attempts. Their latest qualification campaign ended in the second round, where they finished behind Qatar and Kuwait in the group standings.

Luxembourg hold the unwanted record for the most World Cup qualification campaigns without ever reaching the finals, having entered the European qualifiers on 22 occasions.

Meanwhile, Venezuela are the only South American nation yet to qualify for a FIFA World Cup, with every other CONMEBOL member having appeared at the tournament at least once.

One-time participants

© Iconsport / MATSUO.K, AFLO SPORT

Several countries have appeared at just one World Cup. Cuba featured in 1938, reaching the quarter-finals, but have never qualified since. Indonesia competed at the same tournament under the name Dutch East Indies and returned home after just one match.

More recently, Slovakia made their World Cup debut in 2010, knocking out defending champions Italy in the group stage before losing to the Netherlands in the round of 16. They have not returned since. In 2018, Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw — complete with a missed penalty from Lionel Messi — but were eliminated in the group stage and have not qualified again.

Other nations to have appeared at only one World Cup include Angola, DR Congo, China, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Jamaica, Kuwait, Togo and Trinidad and Tobago.

Every country that has never appeared at the World Cup

Africa (CAF)

© Imago / Middle East Images
  1. Benin
  2. Botswana
  3. Burkina Faso
  4. Burundi
  5. Chad
  6. Comoros
  7. Congo
  8. Djibouti
  9. Eritrea
  10. Eswatini
  11. Ethiopia
  12. Gabon
  13. Gambia
  14. Guinea
  15. Equatorial Guinea
  16. Guinea-Bissau
  17. Lesotho
  18. Liberia
  19. Libya
  20. Madagascar
  21. Malawi
  22. Mali
  23. Mauritius
  24. Mauritania
  25. Mozambique
  26. Namibia
  27. Niger
  28. Kenya
  29. Central African Republic
  30. Rwanda
  31. Sao Tome and Principe
  32. Seychelles
  33. Sierra Leone
  34. Somalia
  35. Sudan
  36. South Sudan
  37. Tanzania
  38. Uganda
  39. Zambia
  40. Zimbabwe

Asia (AFC)

© Iconsport / SUSA
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Bahrain
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Brunei
  5. Bhutan
  6. Cambodia
  7. Philippines
  8. Guam
  9. Hong Kong
  10. Yemen
  11. India
  12. Laos
  13. Lebanon
  14. Macau
  15. Malaysia
  16. Maldives
  17. Mongolia
  18. Myanmar
  19. Nepal
  20. Oman
  21. Pakistan
  22. Palestine
  23. Kyrgyzstan
  24. Singapore
  25. Syria
  26. Sri Lanka
  27. Tajikistan
  28. Chinese Taipei
  29. Thailand
  30. Timor-Leste
  31. Turkmenistan
  32. Vietnam

Europe (UEFA)

© Imago
  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Armenia
  4. Azerbaijan
  5. Belarus
  6. Kazakhstan
  7. Cyprus
  8. Estonia
  9. Finland
  10. Georgia
  11. Gibraltar
  12. Faroe Islands
  13. Kosovo
  14. Latvia
  15. Liechtenstein
  16. Lithuania
  17. Luxembourg
  18. North Macedonia
  19. Malta
  20. Moldova
  21. Montenegro

North America, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF)

© Imago
  1. Anguilla
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Aruba
  4. Bahamas
  5. Barbados
  6. Belize
  7. Bermuda
  8. Dominica
  9. Grenada
  10. Guatemala
  11. Guyana
  12. Cayman Islands
  13. U.S. Virgin Islands
  14. British Virgin Islands
  15. Montserrat
  16. Nicaragua
  17. Puerto Rico
  18. Dominican Republic
  19. Saint Lucia
  20. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  21. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  22. Suriname
  23. Turks and Caicos

Oceania (OFC)

© Iconsport / PA Images
  1. Cook Islands
  2. Solomon Islands
  3. Papua New Guinea
  4. Samoa
  5. American Samoa
  6. Tahiti
  7. Tonga
  8. Vanuatu
  9. Fiji
  10. New Caledonia

South America (CONMEBOL)

  1. Venezuela

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