Harry Kane makes Ballon d'Or claim as England prepare for 2026 World Cup

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jun 2026 19:11 , Last updated: 03 Jun 2026 19:13

England captain Harry Kane affirmed that he expects to be firmly in the conversation for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The Three Lions are aiming to end their lengthy drought for major silverware following several agonising near-misses at recent international tournaments.

Thomas Tuchel's side will rely heavily on their talismanic captain to spearhead the attacking line against elite global opposition over the coming weeks.

This international tournament arrives immediately after a spectacular domestic campaign for Kane, who scored 61 goals in 51 appearances, 36 of which were in the Bundesliga.

Kane discusses Ballon d'Or hopes ahead of World Cup

© Imago

Speaking to French publication L'Equipe, the forward believes his extraordinary individual statistics and domestic trophy haul place him among the frontrunners for the prestigious accolade.

"I'd probably say I'll be up there, for sure,” Kane told L’Equipe via The Standard. "With the season I've had, with winning the trophies and the numbers I've reached, I think I'll be in that conversation.

"If I win the World Cup on top of that... you would imagine it would be one of the England players.

"When you look at some of the past winners of the Ballon d'Or, for sure it comes down to the big games, the big tournaments, and you add that on top of what I've achieved this year, I think I'll be up there."

Why World Cup glory remains vital for individual accolades

© Imago

Historical data strongly supports the England captain’s view that the global tournament has an immense influence.

Four of the last seven Ballon d'Or awards presented during a World Cup year have been claimed by players who ultimately lifted the iconic trophy.

Kane will face intense competition from prominent rivals, including current holder Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal and international teammate Declan Rice.

Having scored 61 times in 2025-26, translating his relentless club form onto the international stage could ultimately propel him to claim the coveted individual award