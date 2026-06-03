Preview: Indonesia vs Oman - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Jun 2026 17:56

Indonesia will clash with visitors Oman at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Friday in a friendly fixture that could be important preparation for the 2027 Asian Cup.

The two teams failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but both have confirmed their place at the next edition of the AFC Asian Cup, which is set to begin in January 2027 in Saudi Arabia.

Match preview

Indonesia finished bottom of their three-team group in the World Cup qualifiers, and while they should be credited for reaching the fourth round, they took zero points from their games against Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

John Herdman was appointed manager following Patrick Kluivert's dismissal in October 2025, with the former boss lasting less than a year in the role.

The head coach has taken charge of two friendlies, but while his side beat St. Kitts and Nevis 4-0 on March 27, they lost 1-0 against Bulgaria on March 30.

Timnas have in fact only achieved victory in four of their last 13 matches, with the nation losing seven of those fixtures, and it will concern Herdman that his side failed to find the back of the net six times.

Indonesia have encountered difficulties at home recently having lost two, drawn one and won just won of their past four outings when playing as the hosts, though they won their prior three clashes at home.

© Imago

Oman only managed to reach the second round of World Cup qualifying, finishing last in their group with one point following contests against Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The visitors were last in action in December at the FIFA Arab Cup, but they finished third in their group with and were eliminated after finishing two points behind second-placed Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ahmar played three games at that tournament, taking just four points, meaning they head into Friday's clash having triumphed three times in their nine most recent fixtures.

Boss Tarik Sektioui will be taking charge of his first games as manager this month having been appointed in March 2026, and he will hope to address his team's poor record in front of goal given they have failed to score in five of their past nine matches.

Oman have faced Indonesia four times, and should they get the better of their hosts, it would be their fourth victory in five meetings.

Indonesia International Friendlies form:

L

D

W

D

W

L

Indonesia form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

W

L

Oman International Friendlies form:

W

D

W

W

W

L

Oman form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Indonesia could name a front three consisting of Ole Romeny, Ramadhan Sananta and Ragnar Oratmangoen, with the forwards hoping to score their fifth, seventh and third international goals respectively.

In the middle of the pitch, expect to see a double pivot consisting of Calvin Verdonk and Joey Pelupessy, especially as the pair were selected last time out.

If Indonesia field a back three once again, the most likely trio to appear in defence are Justin Hubner, Jay Idzes and Jordi Amat.

Oman centre-backs Musab Al Shaqsi and Mohsin Al Ghassani will hope that midfielders Sultan Al Marzouq and Harib Al Saadi can provide adequate defensive coverage.

Striker Nasser Al Rawahi could be used ahead of a supporting cast featuring Jameel Al Yahmadi, Abdullah Fawaz and Zahir Al Aghbari.

Indonesia possible starting lineup:

Audero; Hubner, Idzes, Amat; Diks, Verdonk, Pelupessy, Tjoe-A-On; Sananta, Romeny, Oratmangoen

Oman possible starting lineup:

Al Mukhaini; Al Khamisi, Al Shaqsi, Al Ghassani, Al Ghatrifi; Al Saadi, Al Marzouq; Al Yahmadi, Fawaz, Al Aghbari; Al Rawahi

We say: Indonesia 1-1 Oman

It is difficult to predict how Oman will set up given Friday will be Sektioui's first game as boss, and that could give them an advantage over their hosts.

Indonesia have also encountered difficulties at home in recent matches, so perhaps they will have to settle for another draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.