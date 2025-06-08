Japan vs Indonesia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Japan and Indonesia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Japan secured their place at the 2026 World Cup without too many dramas, and they will now be looking to close out their qualifying campaign in style when they face Indonesia on Tuesday.

The Red and Whites, on the other hand, have a long playoff road ahead of them after missing out on automatic qualification. Nevertheless, Patrick Kluivert’s men still have a shot at making their first World Cup.

Match preview

In recent decades, Japan have become World Cup regulars having appeared in seven straight editions of the tournament since their 1998 debut. The 2026 World Cup will mark their eighth campaign on the world stage after Hajime Moriyasu’s men made light work of the qualifiers.

Japan won all six of their matches in the first stage, scoring 24 goals and conceding none as they powered through North Korea, Syria and Myanmar.

The second stage was just as trouble-free, with the Samurai Blue winning six of their first seven matches to become the first non-host country to book their World Cup ticket.

Japan celebrated qualification with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain back in March and they have since started experimenting with the team, trying out new players.

Moriyasu fielded a much-changed team for the 1-0 defeat against Australia on Thursday as the manager explores his options and tinkers with tactics. More of the same is expected on Tuesday as the Samurai Blue close out their qualifying campaign against Indonesia in Suita.

The Red and Whites are currently managed by former Ajax and Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert. Despite his questionable managerial record, the Dutchman took the job back in January and has since guided his men to two crucial victories.

Successive 1-0 wins over Bahrain and China have sealed Indonesia’s spot in the qualifying playoffs, keeping their dreams of a maiden World Cup appearance alive.

Kluivert’s men join UAE, Qatar and Iraq in the next stage of qualifiers, with two more teams set to complete the lineup.

The six nations will be separated into two groups, with the two group winners sealing their tickets to the World Cup and the two runners-up playing each other for a shot at the inter-confederation playoffs. In short words, Indonesia’s route is full of obstacles.

Before Kluivert’s men tackle the next phase, their immediate attention will be on Japan – an opponent they have struggled against in recent meetings. Their previous encounter took place back in November when Moriyasu’s men powered to a 4-0 win in Jakarta.

Japan World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

Japan form (all competitions):

Indonesia World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

Indonesia form (all competitions):

Team News

With their World Cup place already in the bag, Moriyasu opted to name an experimental squad which omitted several key names.

The likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Ao Tanaka, Ko Itakura, Ayase Ueda and Hidemasa Morita all missed out on selection as the Samurai Blue made seven first-time call-ups.

Bristol City’s Yu Hirakawa and FC Tokyo’s Kota Tawaratsumida made their debuts against Australia, playing just behind Blackburn Rovers striker Yuki Ohashi, who was making just his second appearance.

Following a rather underwhelming display against the Aussies, Moriyasu may opt to make changes. Liverpool’s Wataru Endo is one of the names expected to feature as Japan look to close out their qualifying campaign on a winning note.

Indonesia earned a 1-0 win over China last time out, with two players making their international debuts.

Palermo goalkeeper Emil Audero had a quiet start to his international career, keeping out China’s sole shot on target. Yance Sayuri, meanwhile, was a lot busier playing down the right flank.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Indonesia, meaning Kluivert has a lot of freedom when it comes to team selection. However, we don’t expect too many changes after a solid performance against China.

Japan possible starting lineup:

Tani; Machida, Watanabe, Hiroki; Kamada, Kubo, Endo, Fujita; Nakamura, Hirakawa; Machino

Indonesia possible starting lineup:

Audero; Hubner, Idzes, Ridho; Verdonk, Pelupessy, Haye, Sayuri; Kambuaya, Vikri; Romeny

We say: Japan 3-1 Indonesia

A big crowd is expected in Suita as Japan look to close out another successful qualifying campaign with a big win.

Despite making several changes, the hosts boast a lot more quality in their squad and we are backing them to continue their impressive head-to-head record against Indonesia and put on a show in front of their home fans

