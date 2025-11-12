Preview:Japan vs Ghana - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's International Friendlies clash between Japan and Ghana, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Japan will host Ghana in a friendly match on Friday morning at the Toyota Stadium as both nations prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Blue Samurai are seeking to fine-tune their squad ahead of the tournament, while the Black Stars aim to build cohesion and test their tactical options against quality opposition.

Match preview

Japan are emerging as one of the most exciting sides heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With a squad brimming with talent and depth, Hajime Moriyasu’s men dominated Asian qualifying, finishing top of their group with 23 points from seven wins, two draws, and a single defeat.

They scored 30 goals while conceding just three, highlighting both their attacking threat and defensive solidity.

The Blue Samurai have shown they can compete with the world’s best, most recently overturning a 2-0 deficit to defeat five-time World Cup winners Brazil 3-2.

Japan have lost just one of their last eight matches across all competitions - a 2-0 friendly defeat to the USA and will aim to maintain that momentum here.

Historically, encounters between Japan and Ghana have been competitive. The two sides have not drawn in any of their last three meetings, suggesting this friendly will produce an exciting contest.

Ghana, meanwhile, head into this match with momentum and World Cup preparation in mind.

The Black Stars topped Group I to secure their place in next year’s tournament, finishing with 25 points from eight wins, one draw, and just one defeat.

They scored 23 goals and conceded six, demonstrating both attacking quality and defensive resilience.

Under former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo, Ghana are unbeaten in five matches since a Jollof Derby loss to Nigeria in May.

In their last seven meetings, Ghana have only beaten Japan twice, making this another tough test for the Black Stars.

Japan International Friendlies form:

WWDLDW

Japan form (all competitions):

WWDLDW

Ghana International Friendlies form:

LDLDLW

Ghana form (all competitions):

LWWWWD







Team News

Japan head coach Moriyasu has recalled Wataru Endo, who missed the Brazil match due to injury, alongside fellow Premier League players Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace) and Ao Tanaka (Leeds United).

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), sidelined since a September injury against Chelsea, has been left out.

Up front, Koki Ogawa could lead the attack, supported by Kaishu Sano and Keito Nakamura in midfield, while Zion Suzuki continues in goal.

Otto Addo has named a 22-man squad for both this friendly and their subsequent fixture against South Korea.

His selection blends youth and experience, with first-time call-ups Prince Kwabena Adu, Kelvin Nkrumah, and Prince Osei Owusu.

Adu impressed in the Czech Republic this season, earning his maiden Black Stars call-up.

Several key players are unavailable due to injury, including Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Alexander Djiku, Ernest Nuamah, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, limiting some of Addo’s options.

Japan possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Seko, Watanabe, Suzuki; Doan, Sano, Kamada, Nakamura; Kubo, Minamino; Ogawa

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Ati Zigi; Mensah, Seidu, Salisu, Yirenkyi; Sibo, Sulemana; Annan, Baah, Semenyo; Nkrumah

We say: Japan 2-1 Ghana

Both teams possess attacking talent capable of producing goals, but Japan’s home advantage and superior consistency should give the Blue Samurai the edge.

Expect a competitive encounter, with Japan narrowly winning 2–1 over Ghana.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

